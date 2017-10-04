Comio C2 launched in India, comes with 20GB free Reliance Jio data

Comio C2 gets a 5-inch HD IPS display, and it runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat with Comio UI skin. Comio C2 gets a 5-inch HD IPS display, and it runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat with Comio UI skin.

Comio India has launched its C2 smartphone at Rs 7,199. It will be available across all key retail stores across North and West India as well as online on Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon, ShopClues and Paytm. Comio has partnered with Reliance Jio to give users 20GB data for 4 months. Under this offer, Comio smartphone users will 5GB free data every month for four months on recharge of Rs 309 or above.

Additionally, Comio is offering a special buy back plan that allows users an assured 40 per cent return on their old Comio phone (not more than 12 months old) in case of an upgrade. This offer can only be availed via http://www.comio.in. Comio C2 comes with a free one-time screen replacement warranty within six months of purchase along with a year plus 100 days’ extra manufacturer warranty.

Comio C2 gets a 5-inch HD IPS display, and it runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat with Comio UI skin. It can be bought in royal blue and royal black colour options. Comio has included security features like intruder selfie, antivirus, and anti-theft in C2. Comio C2 comes pre-loaded with apps like freezer and clone.

The anti-theft feature shares SIM based alerts with the registered alternate mobile number in case of suspicious activity. Anti-theft feature is if someone tries to unlock C2 by trying to break the patter or PIN, it automatically takes picture of that person.

“In a very short span of time since our India launch, we have received a tremendous response from our consumers. With the launch of COMIO C2, we are moving towards are vision of becoming leaders in the INR 6-10K (mid-segment). The C2 has been designed keeping the Indian smartphone user in mind, one who is looking for a fully loaded handset at an affordable price point,” Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director, COMIO India said.

Comio C2 features an 8MP auto-focus camera with flash. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter with flash and beauty feature. It is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core Mediatek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. This is a dual SIM phone.

