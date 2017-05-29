Chuwi SurBook affordable 2-in-1 wants to challenge Microsoft Surface Pro and how

Chuwi SurBook starts at 9, while Microsoft Surface Pro comes at 9 Chuwi SurBook starts at 9, while Microsoft Surface Pro comes at 9

Chuwi, a China-based tablet manufacturer has launched a ‘Powerful but Affordable’ 2-in-1 convertible tablet-cum-laptop on crowdfunding site Indiegogo. Dubbed the Chuwi SurBook has gone on pre-order with ‘super early bird’ pricing from May 24.

Chuwi SurBook 2-in-1 has an all-metal, fanless design just like the MicroSoft Surface Pro, and it even gets a multi-position kickstand like the Surface series. The detachable keyboard is backlit, and kickstand can be adjusted up to 125-degree-angle.

The company is offering SurBook 2-in-1 tablet for as little as $299 to early bird backers on Indieogogo. The 10 point multi-touch tablet features 6GB RAM with 64GB storage at $299, while if you look at Microsoft Surface Pro tablet, it starts at 4GB of RAM and at $799.

Chuwi is selling three early bird priced models. The $349 model of Chuwi SurBook includes detachable keyboard (backlit) and a stylus too. There is another $399 model of Chuwi Surbook which has same 6GB of RAM but with 128GB storage, but only 200 units are available. The expected shipment date is estimated for July 2017 on Indiegogo.

The listing on May 24 started with a goal of $30,000, but it got tremendous support and at the time of writing this article Chuwi team raised about 10 times ($334,189) of what it was targeting from over 900 backers.

The Chuwi SurBook features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824 resolution) 10 point multi-touch display with 267ppi and 3:2 aspect ratio, just like the Microsoft Surface Pro. It runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS. The processor inside is not as powerful as the Surface Pro, but it might be sufficient for any netbook kind of tasks. The listing notes Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor (4-core 4-thread, up to 2.2GHz) for Chuwi Surbook, which is essentially the Intel Celeron procesor.

The tablet comes in two configurations of 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.0 of onboard storage. But if you do run out of space, then the SurBook also includes microSDXC (TF) card slot that can be used to double the storage space.

Other than that, the Chuwi SurBook has two full sized USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mic, and a USB Type-C port for charging/ data syncing. The battery is 10,000mAh in SurBook, and Chuwi promises 8 hours of average use from a single charge, with the 24W Type-C charger offering speedy recharging as well.

