China consumer group seeks answers from Apple about slowing older iPhones

Apple slowing down older iPhones: A Chinese consumer group has asked Apple for information about the slowing of older iPhones after operating system updates, demanding a reply before Friday. (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple slowing down older iPhones: A Chinese consumer group has asked Apple for information about the slowing of older iPhones after operating system updates, demanding a reply before Friday. (Image source: Bloomberg)

A Chinese consumer group has asked Apple for information about the slowing of older iPhones after operating system updates, demanding a reply before Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported. The query from the Shanghai Consumer Council came in response to consumer feedback that old iPhones became sluggish after upgrading the software to iOS 10.2.1, it said.

In a letter to Apple on Monday, the council requested an explanation for the slow-down and information about what Apple planned to do to rectify the problem, Xinhua reported. The California-based company acknowledged in December that iPhone software can slow down some phones with battery problems and apologised for the issue. It also cut battery replacement costs and said it would change its software to show users whether their phone batteries were working well.

The Shanghai Consumer Council, a non-government organization approved by the Chinese authorities, said it had received 2,615 complaints about Apple products and services in 2017, compared with 964 complaints in 2015.

Apple has introduced a battery replacement program for customers, and anyone with an iPhone 6 and above can get the battery changed for $29, down from the original $79 price. In India, the cost of battery replacement starts at Rs 2000 plus taxes. Apple says this program will be live till December 2018. The company is changing batteries on iPhones with no questions asked, meaning that even if the battery tests do not show a significant decay, a user can still get it changed.

Apple says the slowdown only impacts devices where the battery has decayed, or is too old. The company has also said they do not slow down performance, but rather manage ‘peak performance’ on older iPhones with decaying or old batteries. It also says replacing the battery will ensure that the performance goes back to normal for the iPhone user.

With inputs from Reuters

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd