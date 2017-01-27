Cheaper, low-end Google Pixel devices might be on the cards: Report

Google Pixel 2B are reported to be budget versions the company’s flagship that will be priced significantly cheaper Google Pixel 2B are reported to be budget versions the company’s flagship that will be priced significantly cheaper

It has only been a few months since Google launched its first smartphone with the company’s name on the back, but rumours wheel for the next flagship (expected to be called the Pixel 2) is already rolling. According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the Mountain View giant will be working on improving the camera of the Pixel 2, giving special emphasis to low-light photography.

Google Pixel 2 is expected to get waterproofing, and will be featuring improved chipsets from at least two manufacturers. The phone will also be sporting a higher price. Apart from the Pixel 2, 9to5Google’s source has also mentioned that Google has been testing lower-end Pixel smartphones, which will feature lower specs and also a much lower price tag – dubbed as Pixel 2B.

Pixel 2B smartphones will be launched after the launch of the Pixel 2, and will be aiming at budget smartphone markets. This according to Google will bring its experience to emerging markets, which are not able to afford the premium product.

Google according to the report is focusing on making Pixel 2’s camera a master of low-light photography. The camera might not be coming with a higher mega-pixel number, but is instead expected to dazzle with new features. Google Pixel 2 is also expected to see a bump in RAM, going up from 4GB to 6GB; while also getting an upgrade in screen resolution.

It is still too early to know how Google’s next flagship will turn up to be, but 9to5Google’s source has said that the company is already testing its smartphones with multiple chipset makers like Qualcomm, Intel and even MediaTek. Google Pixel 2 devices are rumoured to be $50 (approx Rs 3,500) more expensive than the current generation.

Google might already be testing the budget smartphone market, and is rumoured to launch its ‘Android One’ phone is the US market sometime in the middle of 2017. According to a report from The Information, Android One smartphones will be priced between $200-$300. It is however unclear who the manufacturer of these smartphones will be.

