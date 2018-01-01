CES 2018: Will Samsung tease Galaxy S9, S9+ this week?

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+: Release date, rumours, and everything else we know so far. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+: Release date, rumours, and everything else we know so far.

Thousands of people are gathering in Las Vegas this week for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to witness the next-generation of products and technologies from hundreds of manufacturers both big and small. CES is the biggest tech event and sets the agenda for the rest of the year.

Over the past few years, Samsung has become a major player at CES. This year there are rumours that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be teased in Las Vegas. So far, the South Korean major has denied reports of the Galaxy S9 series will launch at CES 2018, but even a first-look at the new phones might end up as a showstopper.

Noted leaker Evan Blass has reported that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ could make a brief appearance at CES 2018. At the same time, Blass said Samsung will still hold a dedicated event in March. However, The Korean Herald, quoting a Samsung representative, said that “it’s unlikely” that the Galaxy S9 will make a cameo at CES 2018.

Also, CES hasn’t been the preferred platform to announce flagship smartphones. There is the more focused Mobile World Congress (MWC) in late February which might make more sense as a launch venue for the Samsung Galaxy S9. But CES is a much larger event with media, retailers and associates coming in from all over the world.

At CES, Samsung’s presence has always been centered around big-ticket TVs, expensive refrigerators, premium sound bars, and powerful washing machines. And last year too, Samsung used the expo to showcase its gigantic TVs, but for a change also announced the Galaxy A-series. In fact, this year Samsung has announced it will showcase the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) at CES 2018. However, the company has been maintaining silence on its flagships.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ mass production to start in January: Report

Expectations are high from the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung’s next-generation premium smartphones. However, don’t expect any major design changes with the Galaxy S9 series, as the phones will be more of a Galaxy S8 upgrade. Apparently the Galaxy S9 will be more of a “tock” phone, meaning it will feature slightly upgraded features than its predecessor, the Galaxy S8.

Processor upgrades and change in positioning of a fingerprint scanner should be expected from the Galaxy S9. As for the 18:5:9 Infinity display, reports suggest the bezel are going to shrunk even further to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. Nothing is clear at this point, but it seems that the Galaxy S9 will not be having a dual-camera setup on the back. The Galaxy S9+, the one with a 6.2-inch display, might feature dual cameras on the back.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd