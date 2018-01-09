CES 2018: Vivo to showcase world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner

Vivo will showcase a smartphone with the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanner at the ongoing CES 2018 show. (Image source: Vivo India Facebook) Vivo will showcase a smartphone with the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanner at the ongoing CES 2018 show. (Image source: Vivo India Facebook)

Smartphone-maker Vivo will showcase a mobile with the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanner on January 10 at the ongoing CES 2018 technology show in Las Vegas. Vivo is relying on the optical fingerprint sensor from Synaptics, which had announced this technology towards the end of 2017. Vivo has not given details on the actual smartphone name, but this model comes with the new fingerprint technology, which can be placed under the display.

Synaptics has first revealed this technology in December 2017 and the news had sparked speculation as to which smartphones would sport this particular technology. The company had said that the FS9500 optical in-display fingerprint sensor was undergoing mass production with a ‘top five OEM’. These fingerprint sensors can be embedded inside the display and will be scratch-proof as well waterproof. Now it looks like Vivo will be the first player to use this kind of technology.

Based on Vivo’s press statement, the fingerprint scanner is placed between the OLED and glass panel covering the display. The need for in-display fingerprint scanners has risen after smartphone makers have switched to a full display. These displays are typically edge-to-edge with a wide 18:9 aspect ratio.

Most players have eliminated side bezels on their smartphones like Samsung with its Galaxy S8, Note 8 devices, LG with its G6, V30+, Xiaomi with its Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2. Apple’s iPhone X also has no side bezels. The taller display has also resulted in the end of the physical home button on the front of the device, where the fingerprint scanner was typically placed.

How Vivo’s in-display fingerprint scanner will work. How Vivo’s in-display fingerprint scanner will work.

Most smartphone makers have moved the fingerprint scanner to the rear. Apple however, completely removed the fingerprint scanner known as TouchID on iOS devices and is now relying on face recognition with the new FaceID feature. A fingerprint scanner under the display has not yet launched in any commercially available smartphone.

Vivo is now showcasing the next level of this technology at CES 2018. According to a press statement from the company, this smartphone with the new fingerprint scanner technology is “ready-to-produce.” It will allow users to unlock their smartphone through one-touch fingerprint scanning directly on the display itself.

“With our efforts in extensive consumer research and long-term R&D investment, Vivo is well positioned to pioneer the development of fingerprint scanning technology. We first presented a prototype of our fingerprint scanning solution at MWC Shanghai 2017 based on an ultrasonic sensor, and have remained committed to realising our vision for future smartphones,” Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo, said in a press statement. Vivo says it will announce the availability of its first in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone in early 21018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd