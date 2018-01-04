CES 2018: Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC with AI capabilities, Cat 18 LTE modem support announced

Samsung Exynos 9810 mobile processor comes with faster gigabit LTE modem and machine learning capabilities. Samsung Exynos 9810 mobile processor comes with faster gigabit LTE modem and machine learning capabilities.

Samsung has started production of its Exynos 9810 mobile processor with faster gigabit LTE modem and machine learning capabilities, the company announced. The South Korean major says the new chipset will be showcased for the first time at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which kicks off in Las Vegas later this week.

The Exynos 9810 is a 2.9GHz eight-core processor built using a 10nm nano process. It uses four high-power custom cores and four low-power cores and the company says it offers up around 40 per cent better multi-core performance than its predecessor. Additionally, the chipset’s neural network-based deep learning allows it to accurately recognize people or items in photos for fast image searching.

Its 3D scanning capabilities enables facial recognition, and comes with stronger security mechanism when unlocking a device with one’s face. Plus, the chipset has a separate security processing unit to safeguard vital personal data such as facial, iris and fingerprint information. Besides that, it supports 120fps, 4K (Ultra UHD) video, and 10-bit HEVC (high efficiency video coding) and VP9 support. The mobile processor also comes with a Cat.18 LTE modem with support of 1.2Gbps download and 200 megabits per second (Mbps) upload speeds, Samsung said in a press release.

The company says the latest Exynos 9810 is suited for platforms such as smartphones, personal computing, and automotive. It’s likely the Galaxy S9 will be the first smartphone to take advantage of the Exynos 9810 mobile processor. But given the company’s past strategy, some models of the Galaxy S9 will feature the Exynos 9810, with users in the US and China will get the device with a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd