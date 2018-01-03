CES 2018: LG V30 in ‘Raspberry Rose’ to be showcased later this week

LG V30 in “Raspberry Rose” to be showcased for the first time at CES 2018 in Las Vegas later this week. LG V30 in “Raspberry Rose” to be showcased for the first time at CES 2018 in Las Vegas later this week.

LG is releasing a new colour of its V30: Raspberry Rose. The announcement was made ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). which kicks off in Las Vegas later this week. The South Korean major says the new colour variant of the V30 will be first made available in Korea, followed by Europe and Asia.

LG describes the “Raspberry Rose”, as an intense saturated version of red. Targeted at fashion-conscious users, LG is pitching the new colour variant as an ideal Valentine’s Day gift. Other than the colour, the Raspberry Rose V30 variant looks exactly the same as the original V30 smartphone which was announced way back in August.

The Raspberry Rose V30 isn’t new, in terms of specifications. It still has got a 6-inch P-OLED (2880 x 1440) 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 3300mAh non-removable battery. The flagship phone comes with a 16MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.6. The main camera is a wide-angle one, but unlike most other dual-camera smartphones, the 13MP secondary camera is a super-wide, not a telephoto zoom. The front camera is a 5MP one. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Also read: LG V30+ review: Buy this for a wider world view

LG V30 is IP68 rated, meaning it’s dust and water resistance to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. LG has also enhanced audio experience on the V30, thanks to a Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital-to-analog converter) and auto tuning by B&O Play. In India, however, LG is selling the V30+ and not the regular version of the V30. The big difference between the LG V30+ and V30 is the included storage. While the LG V30 has 64GB storage, the V30+ features 128GB of native storage. LG V30+ can be purchased for Rs 44,990, making it slightly lower priced compared to the competition.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd