CES 2017: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor is faster, more power efficient

Qualcomm on Tuesday showcased more details about its Snapdragon 835 mobile processor at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The company’s flagship SoC for smartphones, tablets, virtual-reality headsets, and mobile PCs will be much smaller in size than Qualcomm’s previous generation mobile processors, will enhance AR/VR experience, improve battery life and ensure fast internet connectivity.

Snapdragon 835 is the also first commercial SoC to use Samsung’s 10nm 10LPE FinFET process technology. As a result, the overall size is 35 per cent smaller than the Snapdragon 820 and consumes 25 per cent less power and packs in more than three billion transistors.

In addition, the Snapdragon 835 also comes with the latest edition of the company’s fast charging technology, called Quick Charge 4.0. Qualcomm says the new version is compatible with USB Type-C charging standard and can charge up to 20 per cent faster than Quick Charge 3.0. That means Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 can provide users “five hours mobile device use with only a five-minute charge”.

The new mobile chipset also improves the photography experience; it includes support for optical zoom capabilities and fast auto-focus technologies. The Snapdragon 835 is also the first mobile processor to feature Ultra HD 4K video capture playback. The Snapdragon 835 also supports cameras with resolutions ranging up to 32-megapixels or dual 16-megapixels cameras for the “ultimate photography and videography experience”.

At the press event, Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 835 chipset is designed to improve the next-generation AR/VR experiences, with up to 25 per cent increase in 3D graphics rendering and 60 times more colors. Major improvements have been made to enhance visual quality, sound quality and intuitive interactions.

While Qualcomm didn’t mention which new flagship smartphone or tablet might be powering the latest SoC, the company did announce the first Snapdragon 835 devices: the ODG R-8 and R-9 AR/VR smartglasses. Details are scarce at the moment, but we did get a closer glimpse at the demo zone.

The Snapdragon 835 processor is in production at the moment and will be seen in devices during the first half of 2017.

*The author in covering CES 2017 on the invite of Qualcomm which is paying for accommodation and travel.

