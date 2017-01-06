CES 2017: LG unveils Stylus 3, a mid-range phablet with a 5.7-inch display

LG Stylus 3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD display with 258ppi pixel density and 1280 x 720 resolution LG Stylus 3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD display with 258ppi pixel density and 1280 x 720 resolution

LG has officially introduced its LG Stylus 3 smartphone at CES 2017. While the phone will be carrying the ‘Stylus’ branding in most part of the world, it will be selling under the name ‘Stylo 3’ in the US.

LG Stylus 3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD display with 258ppi pixel density and 1280 x 720 resolution. The phone is powered by a 1.5GHz Octa-core MT6750 processor, and comes with 3GB of RAM.

The phone features a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front shooter. It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat, and is backed by a 3200 mAh removable battery. The phone will come with a stylus pen, and will support a fingerprint scanner and have the ability to play FM radio.

Connectivity to the Stylus 3 is through Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g,n. The phone weights 149 gms, and its dimensions are 155.6 x 79.8 x 7.4mm.

“LG’s Stylus delivers substance, style and innovation right to the palm of your hand. Whether you use your mobile device for texting, talking, video chatting, working on files, apps and games, or capturing the moments of a lifetime,” LG said in a blog post.

LG has still not revealed the price or release date of the phone as of yet.

The phone’s predecessor, the LG Stylus 2 came with a similar 5.7-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution. It is powered by a 1.2GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor coupled with an Adreno 306 GPU. The phone comes with 1.5/2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. It features a 13MP primary camera, and an 8MP front shooter.

