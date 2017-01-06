CES 2017: Huawei introduces Mate 9 at $599 with Amazon Alexa integration

Huawei Mate 9 was launched in November 2016 in Munich, Germany with a price tag of Eur 699 (approx Rs 51,000) Huawei Mate 9 was launched in November 2016 in Munich, Germany with a price tag of Eur 699 (approx Rs 51,000)

At a CES 2017 press event, Huawei revealed its latest Mate 9 smartphone, which will be available for sale in the US starting today. The phone will be coming with a voice-interactive app pre-installed that will give users access to Amazon’s Alexa.

According to Huawei, Alexa will give customers ‘a natural, convenient user interface’ to get information or perform tasks. For users who have already purchased the device, they will be getting an over-the-air (OTA) update for the same. The company in its press statement said they are collaborating with Amazon to ‘develop a rich voice activated consumer experience’.

“Response to Huawei Mate 9 has been extremely positive, resulting in numerous industry awards and accolades,” said Zhendong Zhu, President, Huawei Device USA in a press statement. “With Mate 9, we set out to improve every element of the smartphone experience, creating a dynamic and powerful device that takes a big step forward in what consumers expect in a smartphone. We’re excited to introduce the Mate 9 flagship device to the US market.”

Huawei Mate 9 Pro along with the Porsche Design Mate 9 will eventually be supporting Google Daydream. Daydream-ready phones are designed for Google’s virtual reality platform experience thanks to their high-resolution displays and processing. Google Pixel and Moto Z are the current Daydream ready smartphones, with Asus ZenFone AR and ZTE Axon 7 eventually getting support as well.

Huawei Mate 9 features a 5.9-inch Full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolutions, covered with 2.5D glass on the front. It is powered by an Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 960 chip that is coupled with a Mali-G71 MP8 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable memory.

Mate 9 comes is backed by a 4000 mAh battery and supports 5A fast charging with its new SuperCharge technology. The company claims 10-minutes of charging will give users enough power to watch two full movies. The phone also features a dual-rear camera (20MP +12MP) with an f/2.2 aperture, OIS, Leica optics, auto focus and dual-LED flash. The front of the device sports an 8MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Huawei Mate 9 was launched in November 2016 in Munich, Germany. The phone comes with a new artificial intelligence feature that learns the daily habit of a user. It was made available at a price tag of Euro 699 (approx. Rs 51,000). The phone will, however, be available in the US at $599 (approx. Rs 41,000).

“Alongside the phones, Huawei has been working on a Daydream-ready headset for launch at a later date. The Huawei VR headset is built to be easy to use. It has an adjustable focus so it can be used without eyeglasses, and provides a 95° field of view. By bringing new headsets onto the Daydream platform, we hope to give consumers even more choice in how they enjoy VR,” wrote Google in a blogpost.

