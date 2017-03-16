CAT S60 comes to India at Rs 64,999, eyes outdoor active buyers

CAT S60 is a very different device. It is dust-proof and drop-proof and works under water till up to a depth of 5 metres. CAT S60 is a very different device. It is dust-proof and drop-proof and works under water till up to a depth of 5 metres.

Bullitt Group is bringing in CAT’s S60 rugged smartphones into the Indian market aimed at users who need their devices to be up to task on whatever they are doing. Interestingly, instead of the B2B segment were the brand has a lot of recollect, the plan is to push the S60 at India’s fledgling outdoor active segments too.

The phone has been priced at Rs 64,999 and will be available from March 17 on offline and online channels including Amazon India. The distribution is being done by Brandeyes.

The S60 is a very different device. It is dust-proof and drop-proof and works under water till up to a depth of 5 metres. It also works with gloves and when the screen is wet. Another unique feature with the smartphone is its thermal camera which can detect heat sources up to 30 metres away. While running an almost pure version of Android, the phone has a curated App Store too.

Linda Summers, Chief Marketing Officer, Bullitt Group, global mobile device licensee for Caterpillar Inc said Bullit is not going after big numbers with this phone and would rather engage the right segments. “We are focussed on the outdoor active segment in India, with groups like bikers. We have to be very targeted in terms of our marketing,” she added.

A lot of people in India could be interested by the thermal camera on this phone, given that standalone cameras of the kind are quite expensive. The camera can shoot photos and videos. However, given the large size of the pixels in the thermals camera the images are of VGA resolution. But that is because each pixel carries much more data than a regular pixel. Also, the video is limited to 9 frames per second because anything faster can only be for military use.

CAT S60 Key Features:

• Strengthened Die Cast Frame

• Drop proof to 1.8m, MIL Spec 810G

• Super bright display (540 nits), Gorilla Glass 4

• 4.7” HD capacitive multi touch with auto wet finger & glove support

• Optimized battery performance (3800 mAh)

• High quality audio experience (>105dB)

• Underwater 13MP main camera with dual flash, 5MP front facing camera

• Dual SIM 4G LTE

• Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor

• 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM

• Android Marshmallow

• Dedicated FLIR thermal camera app with MSX technology; still image, panorama and video capture; changeable heat palettes; temperature spot meter; and min, max and average temperature data

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd