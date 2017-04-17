Budget under Rs 5,000? Here are the smartphones you can get

It wasn’t too long ago when Indians would save around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 to buy new mobile phones. Our good old feature phones served their purpose, and didn’t cost a fortune. However smartphones today, especially decent ones, cost at least three to four times of what a feature phone did in the past.

It is now common for people to scoff at phones that cost any less than Rs 10,000, call them duds and question their performance. But for many in India, a budget smartphone, still means paying less than Rs 5,000. After all, many of these are first time buyers, saving up everything they can to get this smartphone. We take a look at smartphones, which cost less than Rs 5,000.

Micromax Bharat 2

Price: Rs 3,499

Display: 4-inch 480p

Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core Speadtrum SC9832

Storage & RAM: 4GB, 512MB

Cameras: 2MP rear, 0.3MP front

Battery: 1,300 mAh

Priced at less than Rs 4,000, Micromax Bharat 2 is probably among the cheapest smartphones on sale in India recently. The phone may appeal to users thanks to its very handy size, a microSD slot to save additional data and dual-SIM support. It also runs Android Marshmallow. The phone’s microSD slot will let you add up to 32GB of music or videos.

The phone can be handy for those on a tight budget, and need a device which has all the key points of a smartphone covered. More importantly, the phone has 4G VoLTE, which makes sure it will work with Reliance Jio.

Sansui Horizon 1

Price: Rs 3,999

Display: 4.5-inch 480p

Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core Speadtrum SC9832

Storage & RAM: 8GB, 1GB

Cameras: 5MP rear, 3.2MP front

Battery: 2,000mAh

Launched earlier this month, the Sansui Horizon 1 costs the same as the Micromax Bharat 2 and comes with 4G VoLTE support as well, though it has a better camera and more storage on offer. For Rs 4,000, you can get a 4.5-inch display screen, 8GB of internal storage, 2,000 mAh battery, a 5MP rear camera and 1GB of RAM.

Additionally the phone comes with support for a microSD slot with 64GB as the limit, thus allowing your extra data to be saved on this. Finally the phone also runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, just like the Bharat 2 series.

LYF FLAME 7

Price: Rs 3,499

Display: 4-inch VGA (480p)

Processor: 1.5GHz Quad-core SC9830A

Storage & RAM: 8GB, 1GB

Cameras: 5MP rear, 2MP front

Battery: 1,750mAh

LYF Flame 7 comes with a 4-inch VGA display and mimics the specifications of the Sansui Horizon 1. This one also has 4G VoLTE support. It has support for a microSD slot as well, but the limit is 32GB. The rear camera is 5MP, but its battery is the weakest point in this price range. The phone is available in Black and features dual-SIM capability, a removable battery, FM radio support as well. However, the phone runs Android Lollipop 5.1.

Micromax Bolt Q381 Plus

Price: Rs 3,899

Display: 5-inch VGA

Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731

Storage & RAM: 16GB, 1GB

Cameras: 5MP rear, 0.3MP front

Battery: 2,000 mAh

Micromax Bolt Q381 Plus offers competitive specifications, including a larger display and double the storage. It has a 2,000 mAh battery, and 1GB of RAM. The phone features a 5-inch display, as well as a 5MP rear camera. This phone has 16GB internal storage in the under Rs 4,000 price range, which makes a relatively better offering. However, the phone lacks 4G support.

Intex Aqua Strong 5.1 +

Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+

Price: Rs 4,989

Display: 5-inch VGA (480p)

Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core

Storage & RAM: 8GB, 1GB

Cameras: 5MP rear, 2MP front

Battery: 2,000 mAh

Priced just shy of Rs 5000, this new budget offering from Intex brings in a 5-inch 480p display along with a 1.3 GHz processor coupled with 8GB of internal storage in this phone. It has a 2,000 mAh battery as well. While its internal storage may allow users to save around 2GB or 3GB of data, the phone’s microSD slot can support up to 64GB of additional storage.

The phone is 4G compatible and for users on the move, offers FM radio and GPS capabilities. The phone also houses two SIM slots, but the battery is non-removable.

