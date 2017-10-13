BSNL Laxmi offer gives 50 per cent extra talktime: Here’s how to get

Under BSNL’s new Laxmi offer, users will get 50 per cent extra talk time on top-up of Rs 290, Rs 390 or Rs 590. Under BSNL’s new Laxmi offer, users will get 50 per cent extra talk time on top-up of Rs 290, Rs 390 or Rs 590.

BSNL is giving 50 per cent additional talk time to prepaid users under its ‘Laxmi’ promotional offer on Diwali. The offer is valid on PAN India basis. Under BSNL’s new Laxmi offer, users will get 50 per cent extra talk time on top-up of Rs 290, Rs 390 or Rs 590. This means that talk value of Rs 435, Rs 585, and Rs 885 will be given on recharge of Rs 290, Rs 390 and Rs 590 respectively.

BSNL Laxmi offer will be valid from October 16 to October 21. “This offer is being given to our loyal prepaid mobile customers so that they can share their happiness among their friends & relatives during the auspicious occasion of Diwali,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said.

BSNL’s Laxmi offer comes on the heels of its Dussehra offer called ‘Vijay’, which gives 50 per cent cashback on recharge of voice STVs. It will be valid till October 25. BSNL prepaid users will get 50 per cent cashback in main account in the form of talk value on recharge of voice STVs 42, 44, 65, 69, 88 and 122.

BSNL has been fairly active in unveiling a voice and data packs, thanks to intense competition from rivals like Airtel, Reliance Jio, Idea, and more. The company has a couple of data offers as well. For example, BSNL’s ‘Plan 429’ for prepaid users give unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for 90 days. People will also be eligible for free voice (local/STD) on any network.

The ‘Freedom Offer’ by BSNL was rolled out on the 71st Independence Day. It gives BSNL prepaid mobile customers double data on special tariff vouchers (STV) and the combo vouchers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd