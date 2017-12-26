BSNL, Detel launch Detel D1 feature phone at Rs 499

Detel D1 is a single-SIM feature phone that gets a 1.44-inch monochrome display, and it is backed by a 650 mAh battery. Detel D1 is a single-SIM feature phone that gets a 1.44-inch monochrome display, and it is backed by a 650 mAh battery.

Detel has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to launch Detel D1, a feature phone priced at just Rs 499. Detel D1 is claimed to be the “most economical feature phone” by the company and it comes bundled with BSNL connection. The validity of the first recharge will be 365 days. Under this partnership, users will get talktime worth Rs 103 with call rates of BSNL to BSNL at 0.15 paisa per minute and at 0.40 paisa per minute to others. Additionally, BSNL is offering personal Ring Back tone for 28 days.

BSNL has signed an agreement with the parent company of Detel S.G Corporate Mobility for selling its mobile service to the consumers bundled with Detel D1. The single-SIM feature phone gets a 1.44-inch monochrome display, and it is backed by a 650 mAh battery. Other features of Detel D1 include torch light, phonebook, FM Radio, speaker, and vibration mode.

“India is one of the only places in the world where feature phones still outsell smartphones. Such phones are preferred by a large population either due to its price or its inherent simplicity. This initiative further propels our ideology to bring communication services in the most cost-effective manner,” Yogesh Bhatia, MD, S.G. Corporate Mobility said.

“We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to our customers. We aim to strengthen our reach in all the nooks and corners of the country. With this partnership, we aim to tap the untapped section who still feels that owning a phone is a luxury,” said a spokesperson from BSNL Board.

