Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan to promote OnePlus in India

Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan is the new face of OnePlus in India. Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan is the new face of OnePlus in India.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has signed Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever “OnePlus Star” – which is a select group of distinguished OnePlus users. With the mega star onboard, OnePlus will be seen promoting its latest flagship OnePlus 3T in India.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Bachchan as our brand representative in India. As the brand grows to the next level, we aim to continue to bond with our community in a more meaningful and engaging way. Our association with Bachchan will further strengthen this bond, give our users a greater sense of purpose and help the brand scale to new heights,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Bachchan was previously associated with Zen Mobiles and even helped LG to launch its G3 and G4 smartphones in the Indian market.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be working with the most exciting technology brand in India, OnePlus, a truly disruptive technology company known for its premium quality and craftsmanship”, Amitabh Bachchan said about his association with OnePlus.

Ever since OnePlus 3T made its debut in India, the company is looking to expand its reach into the offline market. OnePlus has recently inaugurated its first ever experience store in Bengaluru. It is being positioned as the destination to experience the complete range of OnePlus products. At the experience store, the company is currently selling accessories and fan merchandise. For smartphones, OnePlus still has an exclusive tie-up with Amazon India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd