BlackBerry updates its crisis communication platform ‘AtHoc’

BlackBerry has updated its crisis communication platform with enhanced mobile alerting functionality. BlackBerry has updated its crisis communication platform with enhanced mobile alerting functionality.

BlackBerry on Wednesday updated its crisis communication platform “AtHoc” with enhanced mobile alert functionality, upgraded map-based experiences for emergency operators and other performance improvements.

“AtHoc” enables organisations to communicate with people through numerous devices and empowers those to create their own permission-based network to establish interoperable communication with other organisations in the community.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“By automating this process and reducing the burden of translations, we are helping organisations reach personnel quickly during a crisis, without language becoming a barrier when response time is critical,” said Oded Shekel, Vice President of Product Management at BlackBerry AtHoc, in a statement.

Also read: BlackBerry DTEK60 review: Not bad, but hey this is pricey

“AtHoc” now delivers up to 50 per cent faster page loads in the product areas used most often, taking less time to start communication during a crisis to keep people and organisations safe.

New custom map layering makes targeting users faster for global organisations and includes native language support for international customers that leads to improved safety during a crisis.

BlackBerry has been working on secure networked crisis communication platform for quite sometime. A report on The Economic Times, citing Adrian Szwarcburg, director of APAC/Africa sales at BlackBerry unit AtHoc, claims the company will roll out pilot projects with some enterprises in a month or so with full commercial contracts expected toward the second half of this year. The decision apparently comes right after the Chennai Cyclone that had a major impact on the city’s connectivity.

With inputs from IANS

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd