BlackBerry to launch full touchscreen, water proof smartphone in October: Report

China’s TCL, which manufactures phones for BlackBerry, is gearing up to unveil a new full touchscreen device in October. BlackBerry is pegging durability, longevity, and security as the key highlights in its latest device. A report in Engadget quoted TCL’s François Mahieu who told the site that upcoming BlackBerry-branded phone will be ultra-secure, IP67-rated for water and dust-proofing, and will offer 26 hours of battery life on moderate to heavy usage.

“Mahieu feels bold enough to claim that he expects a number of iPhone and Galaxy users to “make the switch” to BlackBerry come October,” read the report. In terms of pricing, BlackBerry’s new smartphone could cost less than most flagship devices in the market. The company hopes to sell millions of units of the full touchscreen phone.

Given BlackBerry’s previous device Priv was an Android-based smartphone, we expect the upcoming phone to run Android as well. Of course, details about the upcoming phone is not known at this point of time.

To recall, BlackBerry launched Android-based Priv last year. However, the company did not see much uptake of the handset in India thanks to its steep pricing of Rs 62,990. The Priv had a large curved screen with a slide out physical keyboard. According to analysts, Android slider phones have had little success in the market likely because they’re either too clunky or outdated.

This time around, BlackBerry probably wants to play safe and unveil a full touchscreen phone – no frills attached. Considered one of the best business devices once, BlackBerry lost its shares to Android-based smartphones and those made by Apple. The highlights of BlackBerry Priv include a full array of Android apps from the Google Play store and blend of productivity and security features.

“TCL is banking on certified water and dust-resistance as a draw, and it’s not clear how many people were waiting for that as a reason to make the switch,” the report added.

