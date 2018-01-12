BlackBerry to launch two new smartphones in 2018, confirms TCL

TCL Communications, at the ongoing CES 2018, confirmed the launch of “at least two new BlackBerry smartphones” later this year. TCL Communications, at the ongoing CES 2018, confirmed the launch of “at least two new BlackBerry smartphones” later this year.

TCL Communications, at the ongoing CES 2018, confirmed the launch of “at least two new BlackBerry smartphones” later this year. The company also unveiled the GSM unlocked variant of BlackBerry Motion for the US market and it will be available starting January 12 at $499.99. A new Bronze Edition, dual-SIM variant of BlackBerry KEYone will be released in select markets across Asia, Europe and Middle East in Q1 2018.

“It has been less than one year since we formally introduced the world to our all-new BlackBerry smartphones and we’ve seen very strong renewed interest thanks to devices like BlackBerry KEYone and BlackBerry Motion,” said Alain Lejeune, Global General Manager for BlackBerry Mobile in a statement. “With new BlackBerry smartphones from TCL Communication now available in over 50 countries around the world, we have a solid foundation to continue building upon our portfolio in the new year. This means customers can expect to see at least two new BlackBerry smartphones from us later this year,” Lejeune added.

China’s TCL Communication is the main global partner with rights to sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones in the US, UK, the Middle East, Australia, and European markets.

BlackBerry Motion with a 4,000mAh battery and full touchscreen was unveiled in October last year. It ships with IP67 water and dust resistance and the 5.5-inch Full HD screen features anti-scratch display technology. The battery on Motion is said to offer more than 32 hours of usage. It supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, enabling up to a 50 per cent charge in about 40 minutes. It uses a USB Type-C charger.

BlackBerry Motion is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. On the camera front, the Motion gets a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the front in the home button.

Coming to BlackBerry KEYone, the phone was launched in Q2 2017 in over 50 countries, including markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia. BlackBerry KEYone Bronze Edition to the series is a limited edition model that features a matte bronze finish and adds dual-SIM compatibility. It will be available in select global markets.

BlackBerry KeyOne was announced in India at Rs 39,990 in India. The phone comes with similar specifications as the BlackBerry Motion, though it has a smaller display and 3GB RAM. BlackBerry KeyOne has a keyboard as well like traditional BlackBerry phones. Other specifications of BlackBerry KeyOne are 4.5-inch Full HD LCD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 32GB storage and 3505 mAh battery. The KeyOne had the fingerprint scanner embedded inside the space bar.

