BlackBerry Motion with full touchscreen, 4000 mAh battery unveiled

BlackBerry Motion with Full Touchscreen, 4000 mAh battery has been launched in Dubai.

BlackBerry Motion, a new smartphone from TCL, has been unveiled and this one sports a Full Touchscreen with no keyboard, unlike the previous BlackBerry KeyOne. TCL is showcasing the BlackBerry Motion at the ongoing GITEX Tech Week in Dubai and the smartphone will be launching in the Middle East first. There’s no word on when the BlackBerry Motion will be made available in India.

BlackBerry Motion, which had the code name Krypton was recently leaked in an image by Evan Blass on Twitter. The new phone matches the leaked images and this one will be sold in Middle East for around $460, according to reports.

In terms of specifications, BlackBerry Motion has mid-range specifications with a 4000 mAh battery on board. The phone doesn’t have a bezel-less display and sticks with the more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. BlackBerry Motion is running Android Nougat 7.1, and there’s no Android Oreo on this one.

BlackBerry Motion has a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC processor. The mobile has 4GB RAM on board coupled with 32GB storage, which is on the lower side consider 64GB has become the base variant in this particular price range.

BlackBerry a 4000mAh battery and also sports IP67 water resistance, which is one feature not seen on many of the mid-range smartphones. On the camera front, TCL has not gone for any fancy dual rear option and stuck with a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture for the BlackBerry Motion. The smartphone sports a 8MP front camera. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the front in the home button.

BlackBerry KeyOne was the previous smartphone launched by the company. The smartphone was priced at Rs 39,990 in India and came with similar specifications as the BlackBerry Motion, though it had a smaller display and 3GB RAM. BlackBerry KeyOne has a keyboard as well like traditional BlackBerry phones.

Other specifications of BlackBerry KeyOne are 4.5-inch Full HD LCD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 32GB storage and 3505 mAh battery. The KeyOne had the fingerprint scanner embedded inside the space bar.

