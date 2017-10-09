BlackBerry Motion vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What’s the difference?

BlackBerry Motion will be manufactured and distributed by China’s TCL. BlackBerry Motion will be manufactured and distributed by China’s TCL.

After months of anticipation, BlackBerry Motion has been launched. The smartphone has a full touch display and unlike the KeyOne, it does not include a traditional keyboard. The announcement was made during the ongoing GITEX tech week in Dubai. International launch is not clear, though for now, BlackBerry Motion is headed to the Middle East market. Like most new BlackBerry smartphones, the Motion will be manufactured and distributed by China’s TCL.

BlackBerry Motion is radically different from the KeyOne, which was launched at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. It’s also the first BlackBerry phone to come with IP67 certification, meaning it can stand a splash of water but isn’t swim-proof. However, in terms of hardware, BlackBerry Motion resembles the KeyOne in many ways. We compare the two phones in the spec department.

BlackBerry Motion vs BlackBerry KeyOne: Design and display

BlackBerry Motion flaunts an all-touch display, making it like any other smartphone available in the market. Unlike the KeyOne which was launched earlier this year, the Motion does not have a physical keyboard. Given the company tweaked the design, the Motion now has a physical home button in the front which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. This is a huge shift and it signals how the next BlackBerry flagship will look like in the near future.

In contract, the KeyOne mimics the design of the previous generation BlackBerry smartphones. It has the four-row physical keyboard on the front, which has the Priv-like capacitive sensors built-in that will allow users to swipe around the screens, and select predictive words when typing. In the case of the KeyOne, the space bar on the bottom row of the keyboard acts as a fingerprint scanner.

BlackBerry Motion comes with a 5.5-inch with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 resolution. The KeyOne, on the other hand, has a 4.5-inch 3:2 display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 resolution.

BlackBerry Motion vs BlackBerry KeyOne: Hardware and software

Inside the Motion is a mid-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. That is paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In contrast, the KeyOne also has a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood. However, it only offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A special edition of the BlackBerry KeyOne boasts slightly better specifications – but it’s exclusive to India. The limited edition gets 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage.

Both BlackBerry Motion and KeyOne come with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The devices should get the latest Android 8.0 Oreo sometime next year, although the exact timeframe of rollout is still unclear.

BlackBerry Motion vs BlackBerry KeyOne: Camera and battery

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi A1 and Moto G5S Plus, BlackBerry Motion has a single camera lens. The phone offers a 12MP rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP front-facing shooter. Things haven’t change as such since the launch of the KeyOne. The latter phone also comes with a 12MP camera on the back and an 8MP shooter in the front. Both phones are capable to shoot videos in 4K (Ultra HD) format.

On the battery front, BlackBerry Motion gets a massive 4,000mAh battery. It can be charged to 50 per cent in 40 minutes with Quick Charge 3.0. BlackBerry KeyOne came with a 3505mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

BlackBerry Motion vs BlackBerry KeyOne: Price and availability

At the moment, BlackBerry Motion will be limited to the Middle East. It will be sold in the UAE and Saudi Arabia for a price of $460 (or approx Rs 30,052). There’s no information on when TCL plans to launch the smartphone in India. However, you can buy the BlackBerry KeyOne in India for Rs 39,990.

