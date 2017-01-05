TCL-BlackBerry Mercury with QWERTY keyboard to launch at MWC 2017

BlackBerry Mercury is expected to feature a 4.5-inch display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor BlackBerry Mercury is expected to feature a 4.5-inch display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

BlackBerry Mercury’s first look has been officially announced at a closed press event. TCL, which is now manufacturing BlackBerry smartphones, shared a teaser video of the phone. While first look videos and photos of the device are already available on the Internet, it looks like the official launch will be delayed to MWC 2017.

At CES, TCL and BlackBerry are only giving a sneak peek at the upcoming smartphone. The short 22 second video shows the Mercury featuring a full QWERTY keyboard, reminiscent of BlackBerry’s classic designs. The phone has an aluminium casing on the sides with black antenna bands and a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with two speaker grilles. The right side of the device will house the power on/off button along with the volume rockers.

There is still some confusion as to what the device will be called, as President & GM of TCL, Steve Cistulli has referred to it as the BlackBerry Press. But we know the code name is Mercury, though it’s not clear if this name will go official when phone finally releases.

“We look forward to unveiling details around this distinctly different and impressively designed BlackBerry smartphone around the Mobile World Congress timeframe next month,” said Cistulli in the press statement.

TCL will be manufacturing the device for BlackBerry, the same arrangement as that with the DTEK50 and DTEK60 that was launched a little time back.

There is no official word on the specifications and details on the device, but it is expected to sport a 4.5-inch display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Mercury is speculated to feature 4GB RAM, and will be backed by a 3400 mAh battery. The rear of the device will house an 18MP camera, while the front of the device will feature an 8MP sensor.

“Our industry is in the midst of an evolution, where consumers are now demanding greater functionality and value from their mobile devices than ever before,” said Steve Cistulli in a press statement yesterday.

TCL has signed a deal with BlackBerry and has become responsible for the design, manufacture and distribution of smartphones made under the BlackBerry branding. The main focus of the company will be to sell devices in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

