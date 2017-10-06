BlackBerry ‘Krypton’ Motion smartphone with Full Touchscreen leaked online

BlackBerry Motion image render: This could be the new full touchscreen smartphone. (Image credit: Evleaks on Twitter) BlackBerry Motion image render: This could be the new full touchscreen smartphone. (Image credit: Evleaks on Twitter)

BlackBerry Motion, a new full touchscreen smartphone from the company, has been leaked online. Well-known tipster Evan Blass posted an image render of this upcoming BlackBerry Motion smartphone on his Twitter handle with the message, “Goodbye, Krypton. Hello, BlackBerry Motion.” Previously reports had claimed BlackBerry’s manufacturer TCL was working on a new smartphone, which would have a full touchscreen.

The image render put out by Evan Blass shows a similar device. However, there is a physical home button on the front as well and the smartphone has a headphone jack port on the bottom. Previously report on Engadget had quoted TCL’s François Mahieu as saying the upcoming BlackBerry phone will be ultra-secure and come with IP67-rating for water and dust-proofing. He was also quoted as saying the phone will pack 26 hours of battery life on moderate to heavy usage.

BlackBerry is no longer officially manufacturing its own smartphones or mobiles and is instead focusing on software, enterprise business solutions. BlackBerry has given the brand, manufacturing, distribution license to China’s TCL for continuing the legacy of its once-famed mobiles. BlackBerry smartphones are no longer designed in-house by the company and run Android OS now.

Previously BlackBerry KeyOne smartphone was launched in India and this is an Android device as well. However, the BlackBerry KeyOne came with keyboard on board, but it looks like the BlackBerry Motion won’t follow this trend. BlackBerry KeyOne was a premium smartphone for the Indian market, priced at Rs 39,990, which puts it in the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S series, though the specifications didn’t justify the pricing.

Not too many details are know about the BlackBerry Motion, though if one goes by the leaks this will have a full touchscreen. Of course, BlackBerry security additions on the software front will also be a part of this smartphone, when it is launched.

Check out Evan Blass’ tweet below

The earlier reports had also said TCL was expecting the water and dust-resistance features would win over users. But these days most flagship phones sport such a rating, so that might not be enough for the BlackBerry Motion to stand out in the Android market.

