BlackBerry KeyOne with physical keyboard, Android Nougat to go on sale on May 31

After a long wait, TCL has finally announced the launch date for the BlackBerry KeyOne for the US and Canada markets. The smartphone will go on sale starting May 31 in the US and Canada, while the pre-orders will begin from May 18. The KeyOne will be available at Bell, Bell MTS, Rogers, SaskTel, and Telus Business, starting at $199 CAD (or approx Rs. 9371) on a two-year term. In the US, the device will be available unlocked at a price of $549 (or approx Rs. 35,199) and is set to work on both CDMA and GSM networks.

The BlackBerry brand continues to live in the form of its latest flagship, KeyOne, which was first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this year. The new phone, with the iconic physical keyboard, was initially expected to go on sale in April but the company delayed the launch until May.

The KeyOne is designed to woo the hard-core BlackBerry fans to switch to Android. Perhaps the most feature is undoubtedly the four row physical keyboard on the front but without a Priv-like slider. The smart keyboard , which responds to touch gestures, can be programmed to launch up to 52 customisable shortcuts, and a fingerprint scanner built into the space bar.

It has a 4.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio IPS LCD display boasting a resolution of 1620 x 1080, giving it a respectable pixel density of 434 pixels-per-inch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM, supports microSD cards up to 2TB, and a 3505 mAh battery (the largest ever in a BlackBerry device). It also features a 12-megapixel rear camera with the Sony IMX378 sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.

On the software side, BlackBerry KeyOne runs Android 7.1 Nougat. As expected, BlackBerry Apps come pre-loaded on the device including BlackBerry Keyboard, BlackBerry Hub and DTEK by BlackBerry. Plus, BlackBerry has added its own security features features, making the phone secure compared to any other Android device.

The KeyOne will be BlackBerry’s last smartphone designed and engineered in-house. BlackBerry has partnered with Chinese company TCL to manufacture the KeyOne. In December 2016, BlackBerry signed a long-term deal with TCL that would allow them to design, build and sell BlackBerry-branded mobile devices. There’s no word when BlackBerry plans to bring the KeyOne to India.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 8:40 pm

