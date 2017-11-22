BlackBerry KeyOne successor with Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

BlackBerry KeyTwo should arrive soon and it will be a premium mid-end smartphone. (Image of BlackBerry KeyOne for representation) BlackBerry KeyTwo should arrive soon and it will be a premium mid-end smartphone. (Image of BlackBerry KeyOne for representation)

A new BlackBerry-branded smartphone has been spotted on a benchmarking site Geekbench, and the device appears to come with 6GB RAM. The RAM capacity is higher, which is unheard for a BlackBerry-made phone. The listing is for a BlackBerry smartphone with the model number BBF100-1, a natural progression for the KeyTwo following this year’s KeyOne (BBB100-1) and Motion (BBD100-1).

According to the Geekbench site, the upcoming BlackBerry KeyTwo scored a 1532 on the single-core test and a 4185 on the multi-core test. Of course, BlackBerry’s next-generation smartphone won’t even come close matching to the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. However, it has been seen that upcoming smartphones listed on benchmarking sites always undergo some changes, so the final version might be different. In this case, there’s a chance that the BlackBerry KeyTwo might feature different specifications.

BlackBerry KeyTwo should arrive soon and it will be a premium mid-end smartphone. The KeyOne, unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, has the iconic physical keyboard below the phone’s 4.5-inch touch screen display. Currently, there are three companies that BlackBerry has licensed the BlackBerry brand to manufacture and market the smartphones: TCL Communication, Optiemus Infracom and BB Merah Putih. China’s TCL Communication is the main global partner with rights to sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones in the US, UK, the Middle East, Australia, and European markets. Optiemus Infracom has the rights to sell BlackBerry smartphones in India, while BB Merah Putih has exclusive rights reserved for Indonesia. BlackBerry KeyOne is currently being sold in India for Rs 39,880.

