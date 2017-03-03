BlackBerry KeyOne listed on Indian retailer website, to be priced at Rs 39,999

BlackBerry KeyOne is the company’s last smartphone designed and engineered in-house. BlackBerry KeyOne is the company’s last smartphone designed and engineered in-house.

BlackBerry announced its KeyOne flagship smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Canadian company did not share much information about the global availability, except the fact that the phone will hit select markets in April. While BlackBerry hasn’t announced India launch plans at MWC 2017, looks like the smartphone is already coming to India.

E-commerce site OnlyMobiles has listed BlackBerry KeyOne for Rs 39,999 and has an EMI option available as well. According to the listing, there is a one-year warranty on the device by BlackBerry India. The price is in line with the global price. BlackBerry priced its KeyOne at $549 (or approx Rs. 36,695). However, BlackBerry is yet to confirm the India launch of KeyOne. Previously, there were reports that BlackBerry will not launch the KeyOne smartphone in India.

BlackBerry KeyOne is the company’s last smartphone designed and engineered in-house. TCL, the makers behind the Alcatel brand name, will be manufacturing the KeyOne. Last year, BlackBerry signed a long-term deal with TCL that would allow them to design, build and sell BlackBerry-branded mobile devices. BlackBerry’s first devices under the new partnership with TCL were the Android-powered DTEK50 and DTEK60, which are basically rebranded Alcatel smartphones released during the same year.

Just to recall, the KeyOne comes with a 4.5-inch display (1620 x 1080) and has a strange 3:2 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD support ( up to 2TB). On the camera front, it sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 378 rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The KeyOne has a 3,505mAh battery which should last a full day on a single charge. The KeyOne also supports Quick Charge 3.0. BlackBerry claims you can get to 50 per cent in 36 minutes.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the KeyOne is the physical keyboard. Each key is customizable meaning you will be able to create up to 52 shortcuts with every key on the keyboard. For example, you can press the “I” key to open Instagram. There’s a fingerprint scanner built into the space bar, and with dragging your finger across the physical keys, you can scroll to new screens on your phone.

