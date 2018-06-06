BlackBerry Key2 price, specifications leaked ahead of June 7 launch

BlackBerry Key2 will make its official debut in New York on June 7, which is tomorrow. BlackBerry Key2 will make its official debut in New York on June 7, which is tomorrow.

Although BlackBerry fans only have to wait for another day before they get their first look at the Key2, the specifications of the phone appeared to have leaked online. Well-known leaker Evan Blass, otherwise known as evleaks on Twitter, has leaked the specifications and price of the upcoming smartphone that leaves little to the imagination.

First things first, BlackBerry Key2 will apparently get a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary camera with a 1/1.8 lens and a 12MP secondary camera with a f/2.6 aperture. The camera is also capable to shoot 4K videos at 30 frames per second. On the front, there’s an 8MP camera for taking self-portraits. This is the first BlackBerry smartphone to feature dual rear-facing cameras. The original BlackBerry KeyOne had a single camera on the back.

Also read: BlackBerry ‘Key2’ global launch set for June 7 in New York

BlackBerry Key2 will come with a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1620 pixels and, as expected, there is a full-QWERTY keyboard with an integrated fingerprint scanner at the bottom of the phone. Under the hood, there is a is a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, either 64 or 128GB of internal storage, and microSD card support. The high-end device will likely feature a 3500mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and fast charging support. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

full BlackBerry KEY2 specs pic.twitter.com/xwp6Qc2Srz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 6, 2018

$649 US / €649 EU / £579 GB / $829 CA http://t.co/9QLtF76urX — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 6, 2018

In a separate tweet, Blass has claimed that the BlackBerry Key2 is priced at $649 (or approx Rs 43,427) in the US. That’s an increase of $100 over the BlackBerry KeyOne’s price of $549 (Rs 36,370) in the US. More details about the smartphone, including its specifications, official price and local availability will be announced at the launch event. BlackBerry Key2 will make its official debut in New York on June 7, which is tomorrow. The Key2 will be manufactured by TCL Communications, which has the global right to manufacture and market all new BlackBerry-branded smartphones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd