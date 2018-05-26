BlackBerry KEY2 official teaser video reveals dual rear cameras, textured back

BlackBerry KEY2 June 7 New York launch was confirmed by the company in a Tweet. BlackBerry KEY2 June 7 New York launch was confirmed by the company in a Tweet.

BlackBerry KEY2 will make debut on June 7 at an event in New York. Ahead of launch, BlackBerry has put out an official teaser video of the KEY2 on YouTube, which gives us a glimpse of the design of the upcoming phone. The 25-second video reveals that KEY2 will have a textured back design and horizontally aligned dual rear cameras along with LED flash. The BlackBerry logo will be present at the back cover. BlackBerry KEY2 is the successor to the company’s KeyOne that had a QWERTY keypad. The upcoming flagship will likely come with a redesigned keypad that will have a dedicated key to open app drawer. The teaser video ends with the line, “BlackBerry KEY2. An icon reborn.”

BlackBerry KEY2 June 7 New York launch was confirmed by the company in a Tweet. The phone was previously spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA that revealed some of its possible specifications. As per the listing, KEY2 is internally known as BBF100-4. The TENAA images also reveal a horizontally stacked dual-rear camera configuration and textured back for BlackBerry KEY2. The device is said to support 4G LTE and come with dual-SIM slots.

On the front, KEY2 is expected to support a multi-touch 4.5-inch 3:2 display and a QWERTY keyboard with gesture support. The display could be a bezel-less one, which has become a standard on flagships of this year. Other expected features are a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, and a USB type-C port at the bottom. Speculations also suggest that BlackBerry KEY2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. The phone will run Android Oreo.

BlackBerry president Alain Lejeune had confirmed in January that the company plans to launch at least two smartphones in 2018. BlackBerry KEY2 is likely to be manufactured by China’s TCL, which is the main global partner with rights to sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones in the US, UK, the Middle East, Australia, and European markets.

