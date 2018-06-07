BlackBerry Key2 to launch today: Livestream, India time, specifications, etc

BlackBerry Key2 global launch: Here’s how you can watch the live stream of an Android-powered smartphone. BlackBerry Key2 global launch: Here’s how you can watch the live stream of an Android-powered smartphone.

BlackBerry Key2 will make its official debut in New York on June 7, which is today. The Key2 appears to be a successor to last year’s KeyOne, which ran Android and featured a physical QWERTY keyboard. The Key2 will be manufactured by China’s TCL Communications, which acquired global rights to the iconic BlackBerry brand in 2016. Here’s everything you need to know about the BlackBerry Key2, including its design, expected price, features, and more.

BlackBerry Key2 launch: Livestream timing

TCL is set to announce the BlackBerry Key2 on June 7. The global launch event is taking place in New York. BlackBerry Key2 launch event will happen at 10am ET, which is 7:30pm India time. Those interested can tune in to BlackBerry’s YouTube channel and watch the live unveiling of the Key2 as it happens.

BlackBerry Key2 launch: What to expect?

Based on leaks, BlackBerry Key2 is not going to look too different from the original KeyOne which was launched in 2017. It will still get a 4.5-inch 1080 x1620 pixels display in a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 35-key touch-enabled QWERTY keypad with an integrated fingerprint sensor on the bottom. Though the mystery behind a new button right at the bottom right of the keyboard still remains, and we expect it to be solved at the launch event itself.

As earlier leaks had suggested, BlackBerry Key2 is going to be a premium mid-end smartphone. The phone’s full spec sheet and the price are already known, courtesy of Evan Blass. BlackBerry Key2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will be backed by a 3500mAh battery. BlackBerry’s privacy-focused DTEK app will also be present for added security.

On the camera front, the BlackBerry Key2 will sport a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture and another 12MP secondary snapper with a f/2.6 aperture. Those cameras will be able to shoot 4K and 1080p videos. On the front, expect the BlackBerry Key2 to feature an 8MP selfie camera. Other specifications include a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card support, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE.

According to Blass, BlackBerry Key2 will cost $649 (or approx Rs 43,557) in the US. This is roughly $100 more expensive than the KeyOne which was priced at $549 (or approx Rs 36,851).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd