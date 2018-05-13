BlackBerry ‘Key2’ global launch set for June 7 in New York

BlackBery has confirmed the launch of the Key2 for June 7 (Image Source: TENAA) BlackBery has confirmed the launch of the Key2 for June 7 (Image Source: TENAA)

BlackBery has confirmed the launch of the BlackBerry Key2 for June 7. The event will take place in New York. The flagship will succeed the company’s KeyOne that had a QWERTY keypad, and was BlackBerry’s second smartphone running an Android OS. A little is known about the smartphone, though more details can be expected in the run up to its launch.

The launch of the BlackBerry Key2 has been confirmed by a tweet made from BlackBerry Mobile’s official Twitter account. Previous leaks of the upcoming BlackBerry phone had named the device the BlackBerry Athena, though it is most likely to be the Key2. This is the same smartphone which was spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA that revealed some possible specifications of the BlackBerry Key2.

As per the TENAA listing last month, the phone is internally known as BBF100-4, and showed a horizontally stacked dual-rear camera configuration. Further information also revealed that the device supports 4G LTE and comes with dual-SIM slots. The TENAA images also suggest that the BlackBerry Ke2 could ship with a textured back.

On the front, the display of the Key2 is expected to support multi-touch 4.5-inch 3:2 display and a QWERTY keyboard with gesture support. The display appears to be bezel-less, though this would be confirmed only with further leaks. Other expected features are a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, and a USB type-C port at the bottom. Speculation around the BlackBerry Key2 also suggests that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM, and Android Oreo.

Alain Lejeune, BlackBerry president, had confirmed in January that the company plans to launch at least two smartphones in 2018. BlackBerry Key2 is likely to be manufactured by China’s TCL, which has the global mandate to market and sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones.

