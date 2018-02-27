BlackBerry ‘Ghost’ smartphone with 18:9 display coming to India soon: Report

BlackBerry ‘Ghost’ could feature a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have a tall display with slightly rounded corners. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) BlackBerry ‘Ghost’ could feature a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have a tall display with slightly rounded corners. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

BlackBerry is gearing up to announce a new bezel-less premium Android smartphone called ‘Ghost’ in India, though an exact launch date is unclear at this point. The announcement was made by tipster Evan Blass in a tweet, who also leaked an image of the upcoming device. It is likely that BlackBerry ‘Ghost’ will remain exclusive to India as it is being designed by Optiemus Infracom Limited, which is a Delhi-based telecom. Notably, BlackBerry has three such partners globally that have the rights to sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones across the world. One of the major partners for the company is China’s TCL Communications, while it is Optiemus in India.

“BlackBerry ‘Ghost’: a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India,” Blass wrote on Twitter. The image does not reveal much except that BlackBerry ‘Ghost’ could feature a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have a tall display with slightly rounded corners. No other details including specifications and pricing have been revealed. The company is yet to officially confirm BlackBerry ‘Ghost’.

At CES 2018, TCL Communications confirmed the launch of “at least two new BlackBerry smartphones” later this year. However, the company did not reveal details on the pricing or names of the upcoming devices. “With new BlackBerry smartphones from TCL Communication now available in over 50 countries around the world, we have a solid foundation to continue building upon our portfolio in the new year. This means customers can expect to see at least two new BlackBerry smartphones from us later this year,” said Alain Lejeune, Global General Manager for BlackBerry Mobile in a statement.

BlackBerry ‘Ghost’: a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/KTAvKbDl5v — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

BlackBerry launched KEYone Limited Edition Black with a QWERTY monoblock keyboard in India in August last year. The Amazon exclusive smartphone is priced at Rs 39,990. In terms of specifications, BlackBerry KEYone comes with 4.5-inch LCD IPS, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, along with 32GB storage. Battery on the BlackBerry KEYone is 3505 mAh with the company promising 26 hours of talktime. On the camera front, BlackBerry KEYone has a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter. The fingerprint scanner is embedded inside the space bar of the BlackBerry KEYone.

