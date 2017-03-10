BlackBerry Aurora with 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 425 SoC launched in Indonesia

The Aurora is the first BlackBerry smartphone packing dual-SIM cards. The Aurora is the first BlackBerry smartphone packing dual-SIM cards.

BlackBerry has announced a new smartphone, called the Aurora. The phone is manufactured by BB Merah Putih which holds the license of making, marketing, and selling BlackBerry-branded smartphones in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with some decent specifications that will certainly appeal to the local market.

The 5.5-inch smartphone boasts a 1,280 x 720 resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU. Further, the phone packs 4G RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The Aurora has a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), LED Flash, dual-tone CMS sensor, and a 1080p Full HD video recording. On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel front shooter. A 3,000mAh battery should keep the phone up and running for a day. Other connectivity options include 4GLTE, a microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Due to the market demand, the Aurora is the first BlackBerry smartphone packing dual-SIM cards. The phone will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat, giving users an access to the entire the Play store. It also comes with the BlackBerry Hub – an app that brings all messages, emails and texts into one place. As you would expect from a BlackBerry-branded device, the Aurora touts a number of security features, including the phone’s DTEK app.

The phone will be available in three colour options: black, silver and gold. In case you’re interested, then get ready to pay RP 3,499,000 ( or approx Rs 17,432). BlackBerry Aurora is up for pre-order in Indonesia.

Last year, BlackBerry announced that it would be stop making the hardware. Instead, it began licensing the BlackBerry-brand to other companies, including BB Merah Putih and TCL. The latter company, a smartphone manufacturer based in China, launched the KeyOne. The phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

