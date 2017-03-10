BlackBerry Aurora with 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 425 SoC launched in Indonesia

BB Merah Putih, which holds the license to make and sell BlackBerry-branded phones in Indonesia, has announced the Aurora.

By: Tech Desk | Updated: March 10, 2017 12:50 pm
BlackBerry Aurora, BlackBerry Aurora Indonesia, BlackBerry Aurora smartphone, BlackBerry Aurora Android, BB Merah Putih, BlackBerry Android smartphone, BlackBerry KeyOne, technology, technology news The Aurora is the first BlackBerry smartphone packing dual-SIM cards.

BlackBerry has announced a new smartphone, called the Aurora. The phone is manufactured by BB Merah Putih which holds the license of making, marketing, and selling BlackBerry-branded smartphones in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with some decent specifications that will certainly appeal to the local market.

The 5.5-inch smartphone boasts a 1,280 x 720 resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU. Further, the phone packs 4G RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The Aurora has a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), LED Flash, dual-tone CMS sensor, and a 1080p Full HD video recording. On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel front shooter. A 3,000mAh battery should keep the phone up and running for a day. Other connectivity options include 4GLTE, a microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also read: MWC 2017: BlackBerry KeyOne price, features and availability

Due to the market demand, the Aurora is the first BlackBerry smartphone packing dual-SIM cards. The phone will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat, giving users an access to the entire the Play store. It also comes with the BlackBerry Hub – an app that brings all messages, emails and texts into one place. As you would expect from a BlackBerry-branded device, the Aurora touts a number of security features, including the phone’s DTEK app.

The phone will be available in three colour options: black, silver and gold. In case you’re interested, then get ready to pay RP 3,499,000 ( or approx Rs 17,432). BlackBerry Aurora is up for pre-order in Indonesia.

Last year, BlackBerry announced that it would be stop making the hardware. Instead, it began licensing the BlackBerry-brand to other companies, including BB Merah Putih and TCL. The latter company, a smartphone manufacturer based in China, launched the KeyOne. The phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 10: Latest News