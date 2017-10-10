Top phones under Rs 40,000 for Diwali 2017: Honor 8 Pro, OnePlus 5, etc

Diwali 2017: Here’s a list of smartphones that are priced less than Rs 40,000. Diwali 2017: Here’s a list of smartphones that are priced less than Rs 40,000.

With Diwali just days away, many believe that this the right time to splurge money on getting a new smartphone. Major retailers are slashing prices of the phones during the festive period to lure last-minute Diwali shoppers. And being a consumer, there’s a lot to choose from. Whether you shop online or offline, you’ll find deals and discounts on smartphones across different price categories.

For someone who is looking to spend money on a mid-end premium smartphone, there are many choices. We have made a list of smartphones that are priced less than Rs 40,000.

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro has been well received by fans, perhaps the reason it found the place in our list of best phones under Rs 40,000. Honor 8 Pro has got everything you expect from a flagship phone. And those who’re looking to upgrade their phone, Honor 8 Pro is the perfect fit. While it may not have the best design, but it is still an attractive phone nonetheless.

What really works in favor of the Honor 8 Pro is the overall performance, thanks to its top-notch specifications. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. That’s more than enough for an average Joe. The phone also come with a dual-camera setup on the back, which promises decent photographs, especially in low-light settings. Plus, Honor 8 Pro gets a massive 4,000mAh battery, which will easily last a day or two on a single charge. Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The display is large enough to enjoy movies and videos on the go. Honor 8 Pro is selling for Rs 26,999 (down from Rs 29,999) through Amazon India.

LG G6

LG has been an underdog brand in the smartphone business. Its phones are good, but often get overshadowed by the likes of Apple and Samsung. Surprisingly, for a change, LG did manage to give tough competition to Samsung with the G6. Like the competition, it’s got the 18:9 aspect ratio display and a dual-camera setup on the board.

In our review we said that the LG G6 has one of the best macro modes in any phone. That itself proves why the G6 has been ranked so high in the camera department. The battery life is also good, making the phone dependable in nature. The performance of the phone is decent enough – after all, it is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM. The G6 is priced less compared to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel. At Rs 33,500, LG G6 gets the job done and that’s the reality.

OnePlus 5

The dust around the OnePlus 5 may have settled by now, but it still gets mention on the dinner table, something that tells a lot about the “flagship killer”. OnePlus 5 promised a lot for a price point which made the phone worked in the first place, despite the mixed response from critics. The highlight, of course, of the phone is its performance. The top-end model has a Snapdragon 835 and 8GB RAM, enough to run a game like Asphalt 8 without any issue. For a change, the company used two cameras on the rear, to keep to the competition.

Even though many called the OnePlus 5 camera a passable affair, we actually praised the shooter in our review. OnePlus 5 costs Rs 32,999 for the base variant, while the top-end model will set you back by Rs 37,999. The price seems to be right, but we think the Honor 8 Plus undercuts the OnePlus 5 by quite a margin.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Play is fun to use – and yes, its functionality can be enhanced with Moto mods. This is a no-nonsense phone as it caters to a select number of users. The phone’s specifications might not be great, but the company is pitching the Moto Z2 Play as an experience device.

The Moto Z2 Play does try to create a difference with Mods, and that’s it’s biggest USP. And there’s a good number of mods available in the market. Besides that. the Moto Z2 Play scores on the build quality and likable design. Moto Z2 Play is priced at Rs 27,999 from Flipkart, which we think is the fair price for the modular smartphone.

What about the iPhone 7 and Google Pixel?

Both phones are exceptionally good, but they will cost more than Rs 40,000. That’s why we have not included the two devices in our list of smartphones under Rs 40,000. Needless to say, the iPhone 7 is a high-end phone that promises a decent camera and balanced performance. Yes, it will end up costing Rs 42,999. Then we have the original Google Pixel, which is now selling for Rs 43,990. While it does have a good camera on board, but the design isn’t appealing at all. Get the Pixel for a pure Android experience and regular security updates.

