Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Moto G5s Plus: Top mid-range mobiles under Rs 15,000 for Diwali 2017

Flipkart is currently hosting its ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ sale with several discounts, exchange, and cashback offers listed on products across various categories. Amazon isn’t far behind as the site is back with its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale. Flipkart is currently hosting its ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ sale with several discounts, exchange, and cashback offers listed on products across various categories. Amazon isn’t far behind as the site is back with its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale.

Diwali is around the corner, and this is arguably the best time to splurge on smartphones thanks to numerous deals offered by e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, and more. Flipkart is currently hosting its ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ sale with several discounts, exchange, and cashback offers listed on products across various categories. Amazon isn’t far behind as the site is back with its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale. Both the sales will go on till October 8. So if you’ve made up you mind to buy a smartphone, then better hurry.

In case you don’t want to spend a bomb on smartphone, there are some pretty good options in mid-segment as well. Passing year has seen some solid features make it to affordable devices. For example, dual cameras and Infinity display are now available in mid-range smartphones. So which one should you buy this Diwali? We help you decide:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sees some impressive discounts on Flipkart. In addition to being one the bestselling device for Xiaomi in India, the Redmi Note 4 is a dependable smartphone that won’t run of battery easily. It packs a 4,100mAH battery which, in our review, lasted for day on heavy usage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 makes sense for those looking to buy a smartphone that won’t let them down in terms of battery and performance. Plus the phone isn’t very old as it was announced in India in January. There’s Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM. It sports a metal unibody design, and a fingerprint scanner as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is down to Rs 10,999 from its original price of Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. It can be bought in Black, Gold, Dark Grey, and Lake Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sees some impressive discounts on Flipkart. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sees some impressive discounts on Flipkart.

Honor 6X

This one is apt for people who love to take photographs of pretty much everything, and even more so because its Diwali time. At Rs 12,999, Honor 6X features dual rear cameras, capable of taking crisp and vibrant photos. We also liked the front camera of the device as it takes some of the most natural-looking and detailed selfies.

Honor 6X won’t let you down in terms of performance. The phone has a 3,340mAh battery pack, enough to get through a day on moderate usage, and Kirin 655 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. You can get the higher-end variant of Honor 6X with 64GB storage for Rs 12,999 on Amazon, while the 32GB storage option is listed for Rs 10,999. Flipkart is selling the phone at the same price.

At Rs 12,999, Honor 6X features dual rear cameras, capable of taking crisp and vibrant photos. At Rs 12,999, Honor 6X features dual rear cameras, capable of taking crisp and vibrant photos.

LG Q6

Fascinated by FullVision displays? Well, LG Q6 will give you that (and more) at a budget. The phone is priced just shy of Rs 15,000 at Rs 14,990. However, you can get the phone for as low as Rs 12,990 on Flipkart as well as Amazon during sale days. There’s a 5.5 inch FHD+ FullVision screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Users shouldn’t worry about damaging or cracking the screen as the company is offering one time free screen replacement within 6 months with the Q6.

It can be bought in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold colour options. Sleek at just 8.1 mm, the phone weighs 149 grams. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled device and the battery is 3,000mAh one. Other features include facial recognition, Google Assistant, Square camera, and steady record.

Fascinated by FullVision displays? Well, LG Q6 will give you that (and more) at a budget. The phone is priced just shy of Rs 15,000 at Rs 14,990. Fascinated by FullVision displays? Well, LG Q6 will give you that (and more) at a budget. The phone is priced just shy of Rs 15,000 at Rs 14,990.

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad Cool Play 6 is company’s latest smartphone with dual rear cameras at Rs 14,999. Apart from dual cameras as its USP, the company is aiming Cool Play 6 at heavy smartphone gamers thanks to 6GB RAM, an Octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Specifications of Cool Play 6 is pretty much the same as other smartphones in this price-category. It includes a full metal design, a 5.5-inch Full HD display, combination of 13MP+13MP cameras at the back, and an 8MP front shooter. We couldn’t find deals for Cool Play 6 in Flipkart or Amazon so this is an option that you can give a pass, especially you can get other great deals during the festive season.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 is company’s latest smartphone with dual rear cameras at Rs 14,999. Coolpad Cool Play 6 is company’s latest smartphone with dual rear cameras at Rs 14,999.

Moto G5s Plus

Dual cameras are becoming a trend in mid-budget smartphones these days and can you expect Motorola to stay behind in the race? Moto G5S Plus, for one, has dual 13MP lens at the back as it USP. Plus the G5 series steers away from the design language and plastic back covers that we saw in earlier generation of Moto G series phones.

So, for people who want to stick to Motorola but looking for an upgrade in terms of design, camera, etc; Moto G5S Plus is probably one of the best options. Moto G5S Plus costs Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. Features include a metal unibody design, 5.5-inch Full HD screen, fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and an 8MP front shooter.

If you don’t want to exceed beyond Rs 15,999, then consider its smaller sibling Moto G5S, which comes at Rs 13,999. Specifications are more or less the same, except the display size, processor, RAM, and storage. Also, there’s no dual camera as it gets a 16MP lens at the rear and a 5MP front shooter.

Dual cameras are becoming a trend in mid-budget smartphones these days and can you expect Motorola to stay behind in the race? Moto G5S Plus, for one, has dual 13MP lens at the back as it USP. Dual cameras are becoming a trend in mid-budget smartphones these days and can you expect Motorola to stay behind in the race? Moto G5S Plus, for one, has dual 13MP lens at the back as it USP.

Lenovo K8 Note

Lenovo K8 Note is a decent mid-range option with dual-rear cameras and stock UI experience as its USP. The price starts at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM+64GB ROM option costs Rs 13,999. On Amazon, the 4GB option can be bought at just Rs 11,999 during sale, while the 3GB variant gets Rs 2,000 off.

Available Venom Black and Fine Gold colour options, the K8 Note stands out for its superb performance and display. In our review, we said that this is the most mature product Lenovo has ever come up with in this price range.

With K8 Note, you get a 5.5-inch FHD display, a Ten-core MediaTek Helio-X23 processor, 13MP+5MP dual rear cameras, and 13MP front camera. The battery is 4,000mAh, and there’s a water repellent coating, something that no other phone in this price-range probably offers.

Lenovo K8 Note is a decent mid-range option with dual-rear cameras and stock UI experience as its USP. Lenovo K8 Note is a decent mid-range option with dual-rear cameras and stock UI experience as its USP.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 is company’s first device in collaboration with Google’s Android One project. Apart from dual rear cameras, this one will give users a stock Android experience. So, if you’re a fan, then go ahead and buy this one. The highlight with Mi A1 is that the company is promising Oreo update by the end of 2017 for this phone. Android P update is on the cards as well.

There’s only one version of this device, and it has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Mi A1 comes at Rs 14,999 in India, though it is available at an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,000 on Flipkart. This is one of the latest smartphones from Xiaomi, and gets dual 12MP rear cameras.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is company’s first device in collaboration with Google’s Android One project. Xiaomi Mi A1 is company’s first device in collaboration with Google’s Android One project.

Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3000/3080 mAh battery, and a 5MP front camera. It can be bough in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd