Techook’s top 3 smartphones of 2017: Galaxy Note 8, Pixel 2 XL, and OnePlus 5T

Here's a list of top three smartphones of 2017: Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2 XL, and OnePlus 5T.

The competition for the top spot among smartphones was absolutely cut-throat. It would have been a hard task to decide the winners had it not been for Techook’s rating system which has total objectivity at its core. The numbers speak for themselves and eliminate reviewer’s bias, brand preference and other subjective traits that may distort any level playing field. So based on all the hard yards our team put in over the year and the eventual ratings that the phones earned, here are the top 3 phones of 2017 on Techook.com across three major categories.

Best Smartphone of 2017: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

This was a tough choice as the level of competition was too stiff at the top. Some had a better design, while one other boasted of a better camera. But consistency deserves to be rewarded. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 returned a high rating in most of the key parameters. Be it the powerful processing hardware, classy design and one of the best all-round cameras. Oh, and can one ignore that gorgeous Infinity Display?

Its aesthetics and spec-sheet tick all the right boxes, but more importantly, it tops a lot of our benchmarks. And as a result, it earned the highest overall score among all the phones we tested this year. We have no hesitation in handing it Techook’s Best smartphone of 2017 award.

Best Camera Phone of 2017: Google Pixel 2 XL

Cameras have become a very important aspect of smartphones these days, or perhaps, the most important aspect. The Google Pixel 2 XL’s design and display do turn a few heads, its powerful SoC crunches everything thrown at it with ease and its pure Android experience has always been the USP of Pixel devices. But the one aspect where the Google flagship leaves the competition behind is its camera.

While dual camera modules have been the popular choice of most smartphone manufacturers this year, Google has stuck to a single 12.2MP camera unit. Some have even pointed a finger at Google’s lack of initiative. But at the end of the day, the one thing that matters most than the number of camera modules is the image quality. And that it where the Google Pixel 2 XL outperforms the competition. Be it the best in class Portrait mode, normal day to day shots or low light photography, this Google flagship delivers in abundance with accurate colours, impressive depth mapping and excellent details. Hence, the Google Pixel 2 XL walks away with Techook’s best camera phone of 2017 award.

Best Value-for-money Phone of 2017: OnePlus 5T

What good is technology if it isn’t affordable – some wise man once said. While the above two phone are best at what they do, they both cost upwards of Rs 60,000. And not everybody has that kind of money to throw at a smartphone, especially in a value conscious market like India. Enter the affordable flagship segment, that has now become kind of synonymous with OnePlus devices. And, enter OnePlus 5T. While some may argue that it isn’t a major upgrade over its predecessor, one can’t deny that it is a complete package for a great price.

More importantly, the OnePlus 5T does not compromise on processing power or features. The design is attractive, the 18:9 minimal-bezel display is sharp, the Snapdragon 835 is the most powerful SoC available currently and there is ample RAM and storage. The dual cameras at the back do a commendable job in all conditions, and though not the very best this year, they are good enough to hang in there with the big boys. Last but not the least, a starting price of Rs 32,999 which spells nothing but great value. Understandably, OnePlus 5T is Techook’s Best Value-for-money Phone of 2017.

