Honor 8 Pro, Oppo F5 to Moto X4: Best mid-range mobiles for 2017 from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000

The Indian smartphone market is one of extremes. While budget smartphones in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 range continue to drive volume sales, it does not mean there is a lack of options across various budgets. As smartphone adoption grows in India, the average selling price (ASP) of the mobile phone is also expected to rise, which it has been doing. Players like Huawei’s Honor, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola and Samsung have been playing in this price bracket for sometime now. We take a look at the best smartphones in the varied price band between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 and pick the best based on devices we have reviewed at indianexpress.com.

Top flagship under Rs 30,000: Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro is one of the best options for under Rs 30,000, priced at Rs 26,999 online now. The highlight of this smartphone was the dual rear camera (12MP+12MP) which we thought was a strong challenger to the OnePlus 5. Honor 8 Pro does not have a bezel-less display, but the 5.7-inch Quad HD resolution screen is brighter than most other smartphones in this price range.

Honor 8 Pro is powered by the Kirin 960 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage and a 4000mAh battery, which will easily last more than a day. Honor 8 Pro is our choice for the mid-range flagship thanks to its overall reliable performance, excellent dual rear camera and affordable price. Read our review of the Honor 8 Pro here.

Runner up for under Rs 30,000: Oppo F5

Oppo F5 is the company’s new offering for India with a full glass display and 18:9 aspect ratio. Of course, since this is an Oppo phone, the focus is once again on the selfie though this time the improvements come with the help of Artificial Intelligence and not dual sensors. Oppo F5 sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and there’s also a Portrait mode for the front camera.

When it comes to selfies, Oppo F5 is still one of the best options in this price range, as we saw in our review. The phone has a starting price of Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM variant, but that has only 32GB storage on board. The 6GB RAM variant of Oppo F5 is priced higher at Rs 24,990. Read our review of Oppo F5 here.

Honorable mentions

Moto X4

Motorola’s Moto X4 looks like a premium device, even though it is priced under Rs 24,000. The phone has a 5.2-inch display, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and there are two variants: 3GB +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Moto X4 also supports dual rear cameras with 12MP +8MP combination, a 16MP front camera and IP68 rated to keep it safe from water, dust. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Motorola Moto X4’s price in India is Rs 20,999 for the 3GB RAM version, while the 4GB RAM option costs Rs 22,999. In our review, we like the Moto X4’s overall design, performance and camera as well. Read our review of Moto X4 here.

Honor 9i

Honor 9i is a device that appear to have it all. An edge-to-edge display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual front cameras and dual rear cameras, which made it a grand total of four. Thankfully, the specifications were not just for gimmicks, but the Honor 9i does deliver a performance which stands out for its price of Rs 17,999. In our review, we particularly like the camera performance of Honor 9i, which is great in both daylight and low-light. Read our review of the Honor 9i here.

Samsung Galaxy On Max

Samsung Galaxy On Max comes with a 5.7-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and powered by MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757V) processor. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage along with 13MP rear camera and 13MP front camera. The phone is also on Android Nougat 7.1.1 and priced at Rs 16,990. In our review, we said the Samsung Galaxy On Max offers exceptional value for its price and the overall performance is great as well. Read our review of Samsung Galaxy On Max here.

