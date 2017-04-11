Best mid-budget phones (Rs 9,999 to Rs 15,000): Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4 and everything else

India is one of the few smartphone markets that continues to grow in double digits. Sales of low-end to mid-range phones, especially those costing up to Rs 15,000 are the biggest volume drivers in this market. Here’s a look at some of the newest smartphones which cost less than Rs 15,000 yet offer a range of features.
Price: Rs 14,999
Display: 5.2-inch Full HD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Storage & RAM: 32GB, 3GB
Cameras: 12MP rear, 5MP front
Battery: 3,000 mAh
Motorola’s most popular mid-ranger of the year, which Flipkart said was the fastest selling phone on the e-commerce portal in its price segment, comes with a mix of specifications far exceeding its price.
A 5.2-inch full HD screen, a metal build, the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS, generous RAM and storage offering and a rear camera with a quick auto-focus, are some of the specifications which give this phone an edge. The 3,000 mAh battery is powered by Moto’s TurboPower charging, offering more than a day of constant usage. Read our full review of Moto G5 Plus here.
Price: Rs 9,999 onwards
Display: 5.5-inch Full HD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Storage & RAM: 32GB+ 2GB; 32GB+ 3GB; 64GB+ 4GB
Cameras: 13MP rear, 5MP front
Battery: 4,100 mAh
Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 4 meets the needs of an Indian smartphone buyer- a large screen, improved specifications, and performance but at an affordable price. Featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD display, the phone offers a good overall performance, long lasting battery.
The rear camera features a Sony CMOS sensor, which will let you capture good pictures. The stand-out specification of the phone is the 4,100 mAh battery which will support long-term usage. The only let down is that it doesn’t come with fast charging support. Read our review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 here.
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Price: Rs 14,999 onwards
Display: 5-inch Full HD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Storage & RAM: 32GB, 3GB; 64GB, 4GB
Cameras: 13MP rear, 8MP front with EIS
Battery: 3,500 mAh with fast charging
Lenovo’s mid-range offering might be a year old, but offers great specifications and overall performance for the price. It is powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 820 processor. Compared to its competitors, the Z2 Plus offers a handy 5-inch screen for those who prefer more compact devices. The 8-MP selfie and 13MP camera perform well for the price. The phone has a 3,500 mAh battery, which is equipped with fast charging as well. Read our review of Lenovo Z2 Plus here.
Nubia Z11 Mini
Price: Rs 12,999 (Amazon)
Display: 5-inch Full HD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 617
Storage & RAM: 32GB, 3GB
Cameras: 16-MP rear, 8-MP front
Battery: 2,800 mAh
Exclusively available on Amazon, nubia Z11 Mini offers rich specifications and affordable pricing. This one is powered by a Snapdragon 617 chip, it comes with 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM,. There’s an impressive 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Read our review of Nubia Z11 mini here.
Honor 6X
Price: Rs 12,999 onwards
Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD
Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655
Storage & RAM: 32GB/3GB; 64GB/4GB
Cameras: 12MP + 2MP rear, 8-MP front
Battery: 3,340 mAh
Available in Gold, Silver and Grey, Huawei’s latest mid-range offering comes with great new features like dual rear cameras which makes it stand out. Along with a fingerprint scanner, Honor 6X also boasts of microUSB connectivity, fast charging and expandable storage. The phone presently runs Huawei’s EMUI 4.0, but will soon update it to EMUI 5.0 based on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Read our full review of Honor 6X here.
ASUS ZenFone 3s Max
Price: Rs 14,999 onwards
Display: 5.2-inch HD
Processor: Mediatek 6750 octa-core
Storage & RAM: 32GB/3GB
Cameras: 13-MP rear, 8-MP front
Battery: 5,000 mAh
ZenFone 3s Max is an ASUS mid-ranger with a focus on battery life. Featuring a not-so-large display, the phone can last up to one and a half days easily, as we found in our review. However, the lack of fast charging is an issue to keep in mind. Powered by a MediaTek 6750 chip, the phone can handle your daily multi-tasking as well. Read our full review here.
