ASUS_X00GD with Android 7.0 Nougat spotted online

Asus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with the Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box. The device with the codename ASUS_X00GD has been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. Going by the listing, this could be first Asus smartphone to ship with Android Nougat. The smartphone has a 5.2-inch HD screen (1280×720 pixels) and packs a 4,850 mAh battery.

Asus X00GD will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz. It is listed in three RAM variants – 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. It will come in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB internal memory options, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The handset measures 149.5×73.7×8.85 mm and weighs 169.5 grams. Asus X00GD will be available in Luxurious gold, rose gold and black colour variants. It will support Bluetooth and USB. Sensors on the device include Gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor.

Asus has already confirmed the company will host its ‘Zenovation’ press conference at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Asus is expected to launch at least two smartphones under the Zen series at the event. One is likely to be the ZenFone 3 Zoom, which will feature a dual-camera module.

Another possibility is the Tango smartphone, dubbed the ZenFone AR. The mysterious phone has been confirmed by Asus CEO Jerry Shen. Asus ZenFone AR will be the second Tango phone to be commercially available, after Lenovo Phab 2 Pro which recently went on sale in the US.

