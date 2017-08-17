Asus ZenFone Zoom S with dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Asus ZenFone Zoom S has been launched in India at a price of Rs 26,999. Asus ZenFone Zoom S has been launched in India at a price of Rs 26,999.

Asus has launched the ZenFone Zoom S, the company’s latest smartphone with a dual-camera setup. ZenFone Zoom S is claimed to be the world’s slimmest and lightest 5.5-inch smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery. Asus ZenFone Zoom S is priced at Rs 26,999, and it will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Zoom S sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and microSD support. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims deliver up to 42 days of standby time. The battery also supports an automatic reverse-charging capability. ZenFone Zoom S runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, instead of the latest Android 7.1 Nougat. The 4G LTE-ready smartphone is a mere 7.9mm thin and weighs roughly 170 grams.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the ZenFone Zoom S is a dual-camera setup on the back. Both sensors are 12-megapixels with a f/1.7 aperture, but one has a ‘regular’ lens and other has a built-in optical zoom of 2.3x. There’s a 13-megapixel shooter in the front for selfies and video calling.

Asus ZenFone Zoom S was earlier launched as the ZenFone 3 Zoom. The device was first showcased at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Navy Black and Glacier Silver.

Meanwhile, Asus has launched six smartphones under its ZenFone 4 series. The launch event was held in Taiwan. The latest ZenFone 4 series consist of six smartphones: the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Max Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Pro.

