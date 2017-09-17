Asus ZenFone V with Snapdragon 820 SoC, 23MP camera launched: Price, specifications

Asus ZenFone V has been launched as a Verizon exclusive in the US. Pricing and other details are yet to be announced. Asus ZenFone V has been launched as a Verizon exclusive in the US. Pricing and other details are yet to be announced.

Asus ZenFone V has been launched as a Verizon exclusive in the US. The ZenFone V is a premium mid-end smartphone, featuring a Snapdragon 820 processor and a 3000mAh battery. The device has been listed on Asus’ website in the US and is expected to hit the market soon.

The ZenFone V sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Under the hood, there is Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion (up to 256GB). There’s also a 23MP camera on the back with an aperture of f/2.0 and a dual-LED flash. In the front, the phone packs in an 8MP secondary shooter for selfies.

The phone also supports 24-bit Hi-Res audio along with a 3000mAh battery. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Asus’ Zen UI 3.0. Other connectivity options include 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi direct, GPS/A-GPS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone V could be rolled out in other countries, however, for the moment, the device is headed to the US market. It seems a little to odd to note that the ZenFone V will be launched immediately after the global rollout of the ZenFone 4 series. Unfortunately, the ZenFone V doesn’t stand up to the competition owing to its dated specifications. Though it remains to be seen how Asus decides to price its phone in the market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd