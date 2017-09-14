Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro first impressions: Another one for the selfie addicts

Asus is out with Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, which has dual 24MP front cameras, though at a bit expensive price-point of Rs 23,999. Here is our first impressions. Asus is out with Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, which has dual 24MP front cameras, though at a bit expensive price-point of Rs 23,999. Here is our first impressions.

As selfie trend catches on, more and more smartphone makers are getting on-board with the idea of launching front camera-centric devices in India. Asus has a slew of such devices in the mid-budget category with very little variations. The Taiwanese company recently launched its Zenfone Live at Rs 9,999 which lets users livestream on Facebook, YouTube etc directly via phone’s camera app and apply filters in real time.

Now Asus is out with Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, which has dual 24MP front camera (12MP x 12MP), though at a more expensive price-point of Rs 23,999. The focus is clearly on selfies as it ships with company’s own ‘Selfie Master’ app and Portrait mode for front camera. Here’s our first impression.

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro Design and Display

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro looks gorgeous, and is impressively sleek. It has a rectangular metal unibody design with rounded corners. There are visible antenna lines on top and bottom of the back cover. A 3.5 mm headset jack along with USB 2.0 charging slot and speaker grille are at the bottom. The Zenfone Selfie is a device that one can flaunt thanks to its stylish design. However, Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro is quite slippery and a back cover is a must. In my case, I used a transparent plastic back cover which came in the box.

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, one that has great viewing angles and vivid colours that pop. The display is easy to look at even in bright sunlight, which is great. There’s a capsule-sized home button that doubles up as fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner did a good job of unlocking the phone on most occasions.

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro Processor, Battery, and Memory

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This is a dual SIM device and it supports up to 2TB expandable storage via a microSD card. In my limited time with Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro, apps opened quickly and I didn’t encounter lags or crashes even with multiple tabs open.

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro features a 3,000mAh battery and it supports fast charging technology as well. The battery should easily last for a day on moderate to heavy usage. We’ll have more on battery and performance in our review later.

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro Camera

Front dual camera is the highlight of Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro as it packs a combination of 12MP+12MP lens on the front and a 16MP one at the back. Asus is promising 2x greater light sensitivity while taking selfies in low-light thanks to soft LED flash. The second 12MP lens is a 120-degree wide-angle camera that comes in to play when taking wide-angle or group pictures.

Talking about the performance of front camera, it does really well in places where there’s ample light. The results were sharp and colours seem close to natural, which is one of the greatest features for me. Though ones taken in bright sunlight look a bit over-saturated, details in photographs were quite impressive. Pictures taken in dimly-lit places lack details, and look a bit grainy.

The front camera also has a Portrait mode, which should be good enough for most users. The details and clarity in photos are great. Other features offered by front camera include a group selfie mode, Beauty mode and a feature where you can change the image ratio size. Changing grid size is helpful especially while clicking photos to post on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram as 1:1 fits perfectly in the profile photo box. The ‘Selfie Master’ app lets you change beauty filter levels, use BeautyLive, make collage and videos, and more. We’ll have more on that in our review.

The back 16MP camera is equally good. It takes detailed, clear pictures in bright sunlight. Though the colours appeared natural in most cases, there were a few which looked over-saturated. We’re yet to use the camera with flash or in low-light.

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro OS

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with company’s ZenUI 4.0 skin on top. I’ve not liked the OS in Asus’ phones simply because they bring on-board a whole lot of bloatware. However, it looks like Asus has tried to cut down on bloatware with Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro, which is great. Also, the UI is less complicated.

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro final thoughts

Asus Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro has a great build quality, stylish design, and great cameras. Though phone has a lot of things gong in its favour, the high price point for selfies means that not everyone will consider this as their first option. It makes sense for users who’d want a phone purely for a good front camera, though the market does have many more options in this selfie category. For others, there are cheaper options with decent specifications as well.

