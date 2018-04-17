Asus ZenFone Max Pro India launch on April 23, will be Flipkart exclusive

Asus has confirmed the launch of the ZenFone Max Pro in India. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and ASUS CEO Jerry Shen were present at the event. Asus has confirmed the launch of the ZenFone Max Pro in India. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and ASUS CEO Jerry Shen were present at the event.

Asus has confirmed the launch of the ZenFone Max Pro in India. The mid-end smartphone will launch on Flipkart on April 23. This will be the first smartphone from Asus to be made available on Flipkart under a new long-term strategic partnership that the two players have signed. The announcement was made at a joint press conference held by the two companies in Delhi.

From now on, Flipkart will be the exclusive partner for Asus smartphones in India. The partnership will also cover sales and marketing for Asus’ upcoming smartphones. Both Flipkart and Asus will collaborate in creating new products for the Indian market and the ZenFone Max Pro is the first phone to be developed especially for the local market.

The ZenFone Max Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor and should be seen as rivaling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite and the new Nokia 6 (2018). Details about the phone’s availability and price will be made public on April 23, when it is officially revealed for the Indian market.

Asus has been struggling in the Indian smartphone for a while now, and the new partnership with Flipkart will help the brand to become more visible in the online retail space. Meanwhile, Flipkart wants to become the de facto destination to sell smartphones in India. It is betting on long-term brand partnerships and exclusive tie-ups with smartphone manufacturers to grow significantly.

The e-commerce player, which competes with the Seattle-based Amazon, says one out of four mobile phones bought in India were from Flipkart last year. Under its ‘Mobile 40 by 20’ vision, Flipkart aims to capture 40 per cent of overall market share by 2020.

