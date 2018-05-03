Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sale on Flipkart today: Price, launch offers, and more

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 up for pre-orders on Flipkart today: Price in India starts at Rs 10,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 up for pre-orders on Flipkart today: Price in India starts at Rs 10,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be up for pre-orders today on Flipkart at 12 noon. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is being pitched as a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro killer, given the latter is one of the best-selling smartphones in the Indian market. Asus is offering stock Android, a bigger battery, a newer Snapdragon 630 series processor for under Rs 15,000 with the Zenfone Max Pro M1. Here are details on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sale and launch offers.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sale timings, price in India, launch offers

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a starting price of Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone is up for -pre-orders on Flipkart today at 12 noon. Pre-orders means users will have to pay upfront for the phone. There is no cash on delivery option for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will come in two colour options: Meteor Silver and Deepsea Black.

There will also be a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in the future with a price of Rs 14,999. However, that is not going on sale for now. Asus will also come with Rs 1000 off on the regular exchange price if someone trades an older phone to purchase the new Zenfone Max Pro M1. There’s also a Vodafone offer with up to Rs 3,200 back in data.

Users will 10GB data free for 12 recharges on recharge of Rs. 199 or higher. The offer is valid for 12 recharges or 12 months, whichever is earlier. For Vodafone postpaid customers with a RED plan starting at Rs 399 or above, they will also get 10GB free data for 12 months.Vodafone will also free device insurance for up to 2 years (damage, anti-virus and extended warranty) on Vodafone Red Postpaid starting at Rs 499 per month. The Vodafone extra data offer is valid till July 31, 2018.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Specifications, Features

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display with the new 18:9 aspect ratio.The screen-to-body ratio is 83 per cent with 403 PPI pixel density. However, the screen lacks a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor at 1.8GHz with Adreno 509 GPU.

As we pointed out before, it will come in three RAM and storage variants: 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB +64GB. The smartphone supports expandable storage via a microSD card, and the 6GB RAM variant will support up to 2TB. It should be noted that the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will come with a Triple Hybrid SIM slot, with a dedicated slot for the microSD card and support for two nano-SIMs.

On the camera front, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 13MP+ 8MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera. The new 6GB RAM variant will have a 16MP+5MP rear camera and 16MP front facing camera in comparison. Asus has promised a face unlock support feature as well. Oh the battery front, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 5000mAh one on board. The smartphone runs stock Android Oreo with promise of update to Android P as well.

