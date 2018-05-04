Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 next sale from May 10 on Flipkart

Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 will next be available for sale from May 10. Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 will next be available for sale from May 10.

Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 will next be available for sale from May 10. The company had recently launched this phone as a Flipkart exclusive. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 sold out shortly after its pre-order sale started at 12 noon on Thursday. Under the current sale, users can purchase the phone’s 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage option at Rs 10,999, while getting the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999.

Under the previous pre-order, consumers had to pay for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 upfront as the cash on delivery option did not apply. In addition, the pre-order provided a Rs 1000 exchange offer for older smartphones, as well as data benefits from Vodafone. Asus did not specify how many units it had sold in the first pre-order sale.

Also read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 first impressions: Can it beat Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro?

Among its key specifications, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. However, the screen lacks a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, is powered by the 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, that is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Read more: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: A quick comparison

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available in three memory configurations: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The phone’s 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants have a 13MP + 8MP dual-rear camera, alongside an 8MP front camera. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM variant, that will be available soon, will feature a 16MP + 5MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 16MP selfie lens.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with expandable storage upto 2TB. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, micro USB support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will come in two colour options: Meteor Silver and Deepsea Black. The 6GB RAM version of this phone will retail at Rs 14,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd