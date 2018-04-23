Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has been launched in India. The phone’s price in India starts at Rs 13,999. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has been launched in India. The phone’s price in India starts at Rs 13,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has been launched in India, featuring a stock version of Android and a massive 5000mAh battery. This is the company’s first smartphone in India to not feature its custom Zen UI layer over Android. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and goes up to Rs 12,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The mid-end phone is exclusive to Flipkart and will start selling from May 3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available in two colour options – Meteor Silver and Deepsea Black.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will soon have a new variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated memory card slot. It will also notice changes in terms of camera department. The new variant will come with 16MP+ 5MP dual rear camera send and 16MP front facing cameras for selfies and video calls. All other specs remain the same. The new variant will be priced at Rs 14,999.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC, clocked at the frequency of 1.8GHz and coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. Notably, it’s the same chipset that can also be found inside Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched earlier this year. The phone sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) 18:9 IPS display, resulting in 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 403 PPI pixel density. However, its screen lacks a Corning Gorilla Glass protection unlike Redmi Note 5 Pro’s.

Design-wise, Asus Zenfone Max Pro measures 159 x 76 x 8.61mm and weighs 180 grams including the battery. It flaunts a metal unibody design with rounded edges and corners. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, Asus has ensured a face unlock support by means of a firmware release that is en route. Also given that it continues the legacy of the company’s Zenfone Max lineup, it packs a 5000mAh battery under the hood, which also happens to be the USP of this handset. The handset also supports a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

As far as photography is concerned, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a dual rear camera (13MP+8MP) alongside support for up to 4K video recording. Up front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera with front flash. The handset provides all the standard set of connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and micro USB 2.0.

