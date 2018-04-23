Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch LIVE UPDATES: Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched with Snapdragon 636 SoC
Written by Hansa Verma
| New Delhi |
Updated: April 23, 2018 1:11:09 pm
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch LIVE UPDATES: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will feature a Full View display, dual rear cameras and the same Snapdragon 636 processor that powers Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 India launch is set for today. The launch event, which starts at 12:30 PM IST, will be live streamed via Asus’ official page. The smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive in India and the e-commerce site will also live stream the event on its official site. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a mid-budget device, expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Asus’ new smartphone will feature a Full View display, dual rear cameras and the same Snapdragon 636 processor that powers Redmi Note 5 Pro. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 could be the company’s first smartphone to ship with stock version of Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Though Asus has not made official the specifications of its upcoming device, it will likely feature a 5.99-inch FHD+ display, 16MP front shooter, Snapdragon 636 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage, etc. As for pricing, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 could cost somewhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch event will take place in New Delhi. The company has already sent out media invites for Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch event, which will make a debut globally today. Flipkart has a page live for the smartphone. The smartphone is being pitched as 'Unbeatable Performer' and will come with a 5,000mAh battery and stock version of Android OS. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 could go up against mid-segment phones like Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite and Oppo F7. We will have to wait to an official launch to know the pricing, though we expect the phone to start at around Rs 13,000 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. We can expect a 4GB RAM+64GB storage model as well, which could be priced at around Rs 15,000.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the first smartphone by the company to ship with a stock version of Android Oreo. The phone comes with pure Android Oreo out of the box and Asus has promised next version of OS to be rolled out as well.
Qualcomm India President Larry Paulson is now on stage to talk about the Snapdragon 636 SoC that powers the Zenfone Max Pro M1. The mobile platform has eight Kryo 260 cores for a good balance between performance and power efficiency.
Andrews Chen, Senior Manager, Global Product Team on stage. Chen explains Max Pro M1's camera capabilities in detail. For example, Dynamic Range, claiming excellent resolution and superb details. It has night mode to capture photos, especially in darker conditions. Then there is bokeh (background blur effect) with portrait mode.
Dinesh Sharma, Director - Asus India Mobile Business is now on stage. He goes to tell about display specs of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 which comes with a 5.99-inch FHD 18:9 display, 5,000mAh battery, and more.
Asus CEO Jerry Shen is now on stage, launches Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched in India. It is 'Made for India' phone, claimed to be an unbeatable performer. Asus announces a partnership with e-commerce website Flipkart for Zenfone Max Pro M1.
Leon Yu, Regional Head, India and South Asia on stage. "Asus has 16 branches and 2000 services centers across the country," says Leon Yu. The company reiterates its journey in India so far.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch event to start in a few minutes. Prior to this, the company unveiled its Zenfone 5z with Apple iPhone X-like notch, Zenfone 5, ZenFone 5 Lite and Zenfone Max M1 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year. The line-up comes with 18:9 display and face unlock, among other features.