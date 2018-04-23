Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch LIVE UPDATES: Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched with Snapdragon 636 SoC

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch LIVE UPDATES: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will feature a Full View display, dual rear cameras and the same Snapdragon 636 processor that powers Redmi Note 5 Pro. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launch LIVE UPDATES: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will feature a Full View display, dual rear cameras and the same Snapdragon 636 processor that powers Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 India launch is set for today. The launch event, which starts at 12:30 PM IST, will be live streamed via Asus’ official page. The smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive in India and the e-commerce site will also live stream the event on its official site. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a mid-budget device, expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Asus’ new smartphone will feature a Full View display, dual rear cameras and the same Snapdragon 636 processor that powers Redmi Note 5 Pro. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 could be the company’s first smartphone to ship with stock version of Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Though Asus has not made official the specifications of its upcoming device, it will likely feature a 5.99-inch FHD+ display, 16MP front shooter, Snapdragon 636 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage, etc. As for pricing, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 could cost somewhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.