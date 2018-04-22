Asus ZenFone Max Pro to launch in India tomorrow: Time, how to watch live stream, specs, and more

Asus ZenFone Max Pro will launch in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone. (Image credit: Asus/Facebook) Asus ZenFone Max Pro will launch in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone. (Image credit: Asus/Facebook)

Asus will launch its ZenFone Max Pro in India tomorrow. The company is hosting an event in Delhi, where the mid-end smartphone will be showcased for the first time. While Asus didn’t reveal much about the smartphone at the press event hosted by Flipkart earlier week, but we do know that the smartphone will be exclusive to the latter’s e-commerce platform. Many believe Asus’ ZenFone Max Pro will be pitted against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which has been a popular option for smartphone buyers in India.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro launch in India: Live stream time, how to watch

Asus ZenFone Max Pro will launch in India on April 23, which is tomorrow. The event will start at 12:30 pm IST. Those who’re interested can catch the ZenFone Max Pro livestream on Asus’s official Facebook page. Even Flipkart will be streaming the launch event and one can get minute by minute updates on the official site of e-commerce giant.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro launch in India: Specifications and features

As we’ve mentioned before, both Asus and Flipkart have refrained from revealing specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro. Based on leaks, Asus ZenFone Pro will likely feature a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone should come with a dual-camera setup on the back and a 16MP front-facing snapper for self-portraits. Expect the handset to be made available in multiple variants, including a model with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor, which is no secret anymore. The ZenFone Max Pro could be the first Asus smartphone to run on a pure version of Android, similar to the Nokia 6 (2018) but it won’t be an Android One-branded device.

Asus is betting big on the success of the ZenFone Max Pro in the Indian market, where it has been struggling to grab the market share from Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, etc. Asus has tied up with Flipkart to sell its smartphones on the company’s e-commerce platform. The long-term partnership will also cover sales and marketing for Asus’ upcoming lineup of devices in India.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro launch in India: Expected price, competition

Asus has been keeping quiet about the price of the ZenFone Max Pro, however, the base variant of the device is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 12,000. More information about the phone, including its availability will be announced on the launch day. Asus ZenFone Max Pro will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite and Vivo V9 Youth.

