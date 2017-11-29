Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, dual cameras listed online: Specifications, features

Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is the second phone from the company with a bezel-less design. Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is the second phone from the company with a bezel-less design.

Asus is coming up with its second smartphone with thin bezels in the form of ZenFone Max Plus (M1). The smartphone has been listed on the company’s official site in Russia, meaning the device is closer to launch. At the moment, the pricing and availability details are unavailable. The phone is expected to be available in three color options – Silver, Black and Gold.

As mentioned earlier, ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is the second phone from the company with a bezel-less design. Asus recently launched the Zenfone Pegasus 4S in China, its first 18:9 screen offering. The ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is closer to the Pegasus 4S in terms of design. However, unlike the Pegasus 4S, the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is likely to launch in the International markets.

Speaking of its specifications, Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) features a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) IPS display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6750T processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB expandable storage options. The device is backed by a 4130mAh battery, and has a fingerprint scanner on the back. The ZenFone Max Plus (M1) runs ZenUI 4.0, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

The mid-end device features a dual-rear setup, consisting of a 16MP primary lens, and an 8MP secondary sensor, along with LED flash. The company says that the cameras can be switched during a shot, and are also capable of shooting photos while recording a video. There is also an 8MP front-facing shooter. The front camera also supports facial recognition feature for added security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM.

