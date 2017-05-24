Asus Zenfone Live vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power: Key specifications and features

So, how does Asus Zenfone Live fares against Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Lenovo K6 Power? We take a look. So, how does Asus Zenfone Live fares against Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Lenovo K6 Power? We take a look.

Asus Zenfone Live, which is touted as the world’s first smartphone with live-streaming beautification technology, has been launched by the company. The highlight of the device is company’s BeautyLive app that smoothens out blemishes on a user’s face in real time.

With a price-tag of Rs 9,999, the Zenfone Live will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Lenovo K6 Power. Both Redmi 4 and K6 Power come with big batteries as their USP. While Redmi 4 starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM variant; Lenovo K6 Power is priced the same as Zenfone Live smartphone.

Asus Zenfone Live, Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Lenovo K6 Power come with similar specifications; though Zenfone Live compromises on a fingerprint scanner, battery capacity as well as Full HD display. So, how does Zenfone Live fare against its competitors? We take a look:

Asus Zenfone Live

With Asus Zenfone Live, the focus is clearly on looking good while livestreaming. The smartphone ships with Asus’ BeautyLive app, and users can apply beauty filters, smoothens out wrinkles or blemishes or adjust skin tone before going live on social media. Users can pick a skin beautification option on a scale of 1 to 10.

There’s front facing LED flash as well. To pick up sounds better in videos, the Zenfone Live smartphone has dual-MEMS mics as well as five-magnet speaker with the smart amplifier. Additionally, the 5MP front camera comes with features such as 1.4 um pixel size, LED flash, auto-focus, and 82 degree field of view.

Asus Zenfone Live offers premium build quality with sandblasted metallic finish. It has a 13MP rear camera with PixelMaster technology, f/2.0 aperture and 5P Largan lens. It will be available in navy black, rose pink, and shimmer gold colour options.

Asus Zenfone Live gets a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with Adreno 305 GPU. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). Asus is offering 100GB of free Google Drive space for two years.

Asus Zenfone Live is backed by a 2,650mAh battery, which the company claims can offer up to 16 hours of standby time and up to 471 hours of talktime. Dimensions of Zenfone Live are 141.2 x 71.74 x 7.95 and it weighs 120 grams.

Asus Zenfone Live runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow along with company’s ZenUI 3.5 skin. It supports hybrid SIM slot. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, WiFi direct, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro USB and a 3.5mm headset jack. It supports Accelerator, E-Compass, Proximity and Ambient light sensors.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available in three storage variants – 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. They are priced at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999.

The budget device scores on battery life, which easily lasts for t more than a day with heavy usage. It comes with a metal unibody design and fingerprint scanner is at the back. Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD resolution display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 13MP rear camera coupled with a 5MP one on the front. Battery is the highlight of this phone and the capacity is 4100 mAh.

In our review, we said Redmi 4 is for those users, who want long battery life, and a phone that works just right without paying over Rs 10,000. Plus the 5-inch form factor means this will appeal to those who don’t like big displays, and want a device that easily fits in their pant pockets.

Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power has a 4,000mAh battery, that lasts a day on heavy usage and about two days on moderate usage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. It features a 5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Powered by 1.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the K6 Power offers 3GB RAM and 3GB internal storage coupled with an Adreno 505 GPU. The phone support microSD card with 256GB limit.

Lenovo K6 Power has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and front camera is 8MP. It features a metal unibody design and Dolby Atmos-powered sound. Lenovo has added dual speakers at the bottom of the phone. The fingerprint scanner is at the back.

In our review, we liked said Lenovo K6 Power is a solid bet for a phone that won’t die. We liked the 13MP rear camera, which we feel is a notch above the competition. Lenovo K6 Power scores simply because of the UI and battery; the overall performance is not too bad either.

Verdict

Three things have become synonymous with budget smartphones these days – a good battery, metal unibody design and fingerprint scanner. While Asus Zenfone Live doesn’t offer any of these, it comes with real-time beautification features for livestreaming social media, which is pretty unique.

Lenovo K6 Power,which comes with the same price tag, packs a Full HD display, 4,000 mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, and an 8MP front camera. Redmi 4, on the other hand, is a good budget option for users who need a a good battery life as well as performance at an affordable price.

The decision really comes down to how often you livestream, and how important are live-stream beautification features for you.

