Asus ZenFone Live price in India slashed, now available at Rs 7,999

Asus has slashed the price of the ZenFone Live in India. The smartphone was launched at Rs 9,999, which then fell to Rs 8,999. Now the phone will be available for Rs 7,999, after yet another price cut. Asus launched the ZenFone Live in May this year.

Asus ZenFone Live comes with a live beautification app dubbed ‘BeautyLive’ that allows users to integrate live-streaming of beauty modes onto Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Once a user connects this app to their Facebook account, the settings appear in their Facebook Live video. Users can pick a skin beautification option on a scale of 1 to 10 in this.

Speaking of its specifications, the phone sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB ROM. A microSD card slot is given for memory expansion. There’s a 5MP camera on the front with 1.4 um pixel size, LED flash, auto-focus, and 82 degree field of view. The rear camera is 13MP with PixelMaster technology, f/2.0 aperture and 5P Largan lens.

The smartphone is backed by a 2,650mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 16 hours of standby time and up to 471 hours of talktime. The phone also features a five-magnet speaker with smart amplifier, DTS Headphone: X technology, which allows a Dolby 7.1 virtual surround sound experience over headphones.Connectivity option include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, A-GP, and GLONASS. The ZenFone Live runs ZenUI 3.5, which is based on Android 6.1 Marshmallow.

